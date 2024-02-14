New York Yankees: Ranking the best player at each position ahead of opening day

Despite boasting the second-highest payroll in MLB last season, the New York Yankees finished the season with a 82-80 record. Not only was this insufficient to get anywhere near the postseason, but it brought them close to their first last-place divisional finish since the 1990 season.

Although some changes have been made, the same core group remains. If the Yankees are to better their performance this season, then they will need production up and down the lineup.

With the team's 2024 season set to commence against the Houston Astros on March 28, let's look at the club's best player at each position, as it stands.

Ranking the best New York Yankees player at every position

Starting Pitcher - Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole may not merely be the best starter on the New York Yankees, but one of the very best in the world. In 2023, Cole's 2.63 ERA led the league, as did his 33 starts and 209 innings. As such, the 33-year old was finally awarded the Cy Young Award after five top-five finishes over the years. In 2024, Cole is expected to be just as dominant.

"Gerrit Cole days until opening day!" - Yankees Treehouse

Relief Pitcher - Clay Holmes

With a bullpen ERA of 3.34 last season, Yankees' relievers were better than any other team in baseball. A large part of this success is owed to Clay Holmes. With fellow relief arm Michael King having been dealt to the San Diego Padres, Holmes is the best bullpen arm the Yankees have ahead of 2024. In 66 games, Holmes posted a 2.86 ERA.

Catcher - Jose Trevino

After a breakout 2022 that saw catcher Jose Trevino hit career highs, and win a Gold Glove, the Texan backstop slowed down in 2023. Although injuries limited him to just 55 games last season, Trevino will likely be the everyday catcher for the New York Yankees in 2024, and has some big expectations on his shoulders.

First Baseman - Anthony Rizzo

A 2016 World Series winner as a member of the Chicago Cubs, Rizzo's cold bat was a major factor contributing to his team's offensive woes last season. The 34-year old first baseman hit .244/.328/.378 in 99 games, and went on a 45-game streak without hitting a home run. That said, Rizzo is still a tremendous offensive asset and fielder, as is demonstrated by his Silver Slugger and four Gold Gloves.

"Anthony Rizzo got the silent treatment after ending his 45-game homerless streak. #Yankees" - Bronx Bombers News

Second Baseman - Gleyber Torres

In 2019, second baseman Gleyber Torres hit 38 home runs, only to register nine in 2021. With many thinking that Torres' strong 2019 was a fluke, the Venezuelan got to work silencing the haters. Between 2022 and 2023, Torres has hit 49 home runs, 144 RBIs, and has recorded a .266 batting average.

Shortstop - Anthony Volpe

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone took a big risk by starting 21-year old Anthony Volpe at shortstop on opening day. Although his bat took awhile to adjust to MLB, the New Jersey-native turned heads with his fielding. After having been awarded a Gold Glove last season, watch out for Volpe to take it to the next level in 2024.

"Anthony Volpe has a chance to become an all-time great if he develops into a good hitter. What a player man." - SLAM CENTRAL STATION

Third Baseman - DJ LeMahieu

Having won the batting title as a member of both the New York Yankees and Colorado Rockies, DJ LeMahieu became the first player to win the distinction in both leagues. At 35, LeMahieu may not be as spry as he used to be, but his four Gold Gloves give fans hope that his transition to third base ahead of the 2024 season will be relatively seamless.

Outfielder - Aaron Judge

Standing at 6-foot-7, Aaron Judge is the tallest man in MLB. The single-season home run record holder, Judge's big-league credentials are beyond reproach. If he can remain healthy, the former MVP could have another historic season.

Outfielder - Juan Soto

Three-time MLB walks leader Juan Soto came to the New York Yankees from the Padres in a big trade last December. A four-time Silver Slugger, Soto agreed to terms on a one-year, $31 million deal with the club. Likely a future Hall of Famer, Juan Soto will pose a offensive threat, as well as a defensive asset.

"Last Christmas, by Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (2023). How many homers for this duo next season? #RepBX" - Fireside Yankees

Outfielder - Giancarlo Stanton

The winner of the 2017 NL MVP Award as a member of the Miami Marlins, outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is another New York Yankees player who had a rocky 2023. Despite registering a career-low .191 average, Stanton still managed to grind out 24 home runs. At 34, Stanton is not getting younger, but still holds the capacity to be one of baseball's most effective outfielders next year.

