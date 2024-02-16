New York Yankees Rumors: Club still looking for starters but not willing to 'overpay', per insider 

The New York Yankees are doing well this offseason, filling the voids that led them to miss out on the postseason last year. They took a hit at their pitching depth when they traded for Juan Soto, which sent a slew of pitchers in exchange. They tried to land Blake Snell before signing Marcus Stroman.

However, according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees aren't yet done. They are on the lookout for starters but are not willing to overpay, like trade prospect Spencer Jones.

Among the high-caliber starters available on the market are Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, Dylan Cease and Shane Beiber. However, the last two names on the list may be foregone conclusions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For Snell, who surprisingly still isn't signed, they could put their last offer on the table since last year's division champions, the Baltimore Orioles, added a former Cy Young in Corbin Burnes.

New York Yankees pitching depth: What does their starting rotation look like?

We are just a week away from spring training, as teams have lined up their rosters for a hopeful season.

The Yankees starting rotation will be spearheaded by reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes Jr., and Marcus Stroman are the other sure-shot starters. The last spot, though, is up for debate, as it depends on if the Yankees are willing to go out with their limb to land Snell or Montgomery.

If not, Clarke Schmidt should be a lock-in for the fifth spot. Prospects like Yoendrys Gomez, Clayton Beeter and Luis Gil could also get a look in if they do well in minors.

In 2023, they finished fourth in the AL East, with a record just above .500 (82–80). Judging by the offseason, the Orioles and the Yankees emerge as the best shot to win the AL East at the moment.

The Toronto Blue Jays have a competitive roster, but their offseason hasn't gone the way it was expected. The Red Sox are already not looking to win, and as far as the Tampa Bay Rays go, the odds are against them.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.