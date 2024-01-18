New York Yankees Rumors: Team interested in 3 star relievers to strengthen club's bullpen, per report

As the start of 2024 Spring Training approaches, the New York Yankees are reportedly looking to bolster their bullpen after adding arms in their starting rotation last week.

While they are among the frontrunners to sign top free agent Josh Hader, latest reports suggest that they are also interested in Robert Stephenson and Hector Neris. In case they miss out on Hader, both Stephenson and Neris represent experienced relievers who could add some much-need depth to the Yankees' bullpen.

As the New York Yankees front office shift their focus to the bullpen after signing Marcus Stroman, their first choice remains Josh Hader. However, competition from other clubs and the player's asking price are both high, which could lead them to one of the other two options. Nonetheless, expect an addition to their bullpen in the coming weeks.

Robert Stephenson started his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2016 and has played for three teams since then. After making the move to the Tampa Bay Rays last season, he was dominant in the second half of the season, striking out 60 batters while walking only eight in 38.1 innings, posting a 2.35 ERA.

Hector Neris has also been in the major leagues since 2014, with a long-term spell with the Philadelphia Phillies before joining the Houston Astros and winning the World Series in 2022.

The Dominican is coming off the best season of his career, posting a 1.71 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over 71 appearances.

New York Yankees sign Josh VanMeter in minor league deal

While the New York Yankees signed pitcher Marcus Stroman to round up their starting rotation, they are expected to bolster their bullpen by landing a big name.

While the search for a reliever continues, they have added a MLB-experienced bat on a minor league deal on Wednesday.

The Yankees have reportedlly signed utility player Josh VanMeter on a minor league deal. The 28-year-old has played 300 games in the major leagues for the Reds, Diamondbacks and Pirates.

