A sealed letter, MLB, New York Yankees, and the biggest cheating scandal in the history of the sports: Will the Houston Astros receive justice?

In 2017, the MLB was rocked by a cheating scandal that was led by the players of the Houston Astros, and now we may see evidence that the New York Yankees committed a similar crime. After the Houston Astros were punished harshly, though some have argued not harshly enough, other teams that were also investigated received only slaps on the wrist, such as the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees.

Now in 2022, after five years of fighting it in court, a letter from Rob Manfred, the commissioner of baseball, sent to Yankees ownership will be made public, potentially blowing the lid off a sign-stealing scandal that was equivalent to the Astros. The letter details the findings of a thorough investigation into the New York Yankees, but the real story that could come out is the different standards to which the MLB punished the franchises involved.

Brendan Kuty was the first to report via a tweet that this letter that might prove a cover-up took place following the 2017 investigation into the Yankees.

Brendan Kuty @BrendanKutyNJ BREAKING: U.S. Appeals Court rules that a letter that allegedly shows MLB hid Yankees’ sign stealing should be UNSEALED. Continuing to update this story: nj.com/yankees/2022/0… BREAKING: U.S. Appeals Court rules that a letter that allegedly shows MLB hid Yankees’ sign stealing should be UNSEALED. Continuing to update this story: nj.com/yankees/2022/0…

The MLB might have been protecting the New York Yankees

Rob Manfred at the MLB owners meetings

Major League Baseball has small-market teams, they have large-market teams, and then they have their juggernaut, the New York Yankees. The average team in baseball is worth $2.2 billion, the Yankees are worth more than triple the average at $6.75 billion. Rob Manfred might have decided to protect the goose that lays the golden eggs if the New York Yankees were cheating on a team-wide scale, and their reputation would be shot.

When you're trying to grow the game that has been falling in popularity over the last few decades, exposing the most recognizable team on the planet for making a mockery of the sport would not be best for business. Rob Manfred understands that, but this decision could cost him his job, and cost the league its credibility.

Dan Clark contextualized the situation and what it might mean for Rob Manfred going forward via a tweet.

Dan @DanClarkSports OPINION: If it turns out Rob Manfred did in fact cover-up the Yankees' cheating in 2017 - and I emphasize the word 'if' - he absolutely needs to go. How many controversies can one "leader" survive? Would be a terrible look for the #Yankees too. Bring on THE LETTER reveal.. OPINION: If it turns out Rob Manfred did in fact cover-up the Yankees' cheating in 2017 - and I emphasize the word 'if' - he absolutely needs to go. How many controversies can one "leader" survive? Would be a terrible look for the #Yankees too. Bring on THE LETTER reveal..

Oddly, the greatest winner in this ordeal could be the Houston Astros, as it would become clear they were not alone in stealing signs, and that the league is not objective when handing out punishments, but instead protecting the bottom line.

The coming days, as we await the release of the letter sent to the New York Yankees with baited breath, will be filled with rumors, speculation, and no matter the result, one team will be furious and the other will be vindicated.

