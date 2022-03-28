New York Yankees GM reveals "It will either resolve itself in a multiyear deal or it won't" on plans to retain three-time All-Star slugger ahead of Opening Day

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is in line for a major payday. The biggest question looming currently in regards to Judge's contract is whether the New York Yankees will find a way to sign him long-term before opening day, or will they wait until the end of the 2022 season?

Seattle Mariners v New York Yankees

The New York Yankees have until Opening Day to sign Judge to an extension

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Brian Cashman says there will be no contract extension talks with Aaron Judge during the season per Judge's request



"It's either resolved and out of the way or resolved on the opposite end and we'll do a one year play it out." Brian Cashman says there will be no contract extension talks with Aaron Judge during the season per Judge's request"It's either resolved and out of the way or resolved on the opposite end and we'll do a one year play it out." https://t.co/xKfdPLCNUc

Judge, made his Major League Baseball debut in 2016 after being selected by the Yankees at the end of the first round, out of Cal State University. He is a three-time American League All-Star outfielder and narrowly missed becoming the second player in Major League Baseball history to win the Rookie of the Year Award and the American League Most Valuable Player award.

Unfortunately, Astros second baseman Jose Altuve's stunning .346 batting average swayed voters to elect him as the American League MVP. During his tenure with the New York Yankees, no player in the lineup has been more daunting to opposing pitchers. Indeed, his 162 game average of 45 homers and OPS over .900 is akin to what a player would achieve in a video game.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Good time to be Aaron Judge: athletes exempted as of today from vaccination mandate, and big multiyear Yankees offer on the way (if not today then very soon) Good time to be Aaron Judge: athletes exempted as of today from vaccination mandate, and big multiyear Yankees offer on the way (if not today then very soon)

According to reports, Aaron Judge would prefer to have the issue regarding his potential contract extension with the Yankees resolved before opening day, as he has stated he does not wish to conduct negotiations during the season. According to Fangraphs, Judge is projected to hit 40 homers in his contract year, which would be an immensely helpful attribute to pitch to suitors if he doesn't sign an extension.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch Aaron Judge: “As long as I’m playing baseball, I want to be wearing pinstripes.” Aaron Judge: “As long as I’m playing baseball, I want to be wearing pinstripes.”

For what it's worth, Judge has expressed his intentions to be the face of the franchise and retire in pinstripes, indicating that Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman and Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner have been dragging their feet in regards to crafting an offer for the All-Star outfielder.

Reports have indicated that Judge is almost certainly seeking over $30 million per year in a long-term deal. It's the going rate for a superstar intent on leading his franchise to a World Series Title.

However, the Yankees are limited in what they can offer, owing to the large contracts they have given to players such as Gerrit Cole and Gioncarlo Stanton. Adding $30 million annually to the payroll to retain Judge's services for the next few years will force the team into making a few difficult decisions.

Will the Yankees give Aaron Judge more than $30 million per year? Or will the team let their best player on the team test the open market?

