Two of the top free agents in baseball signed in New York this offseason, with the New York Yankees and New York Mets quickly proving to be at the center of the MLB world and giving massive contracts to deserving superstars.

Both teams are vying for a World Series championship in 2023, but Judge clearly has a lot of respect for the Mets and Carlos Correa. While a rivalry between the teams is unavoidable due to their geographic location, the players can still be respectful.

Judge went on the MLB Network to share his thoughts on the Mets' big acquisition, which were posted to Twitter by Pat Ragazzo

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport Aaron Judge to MLB Network on Carlos Correa signing with Mets:



“It’s exciting news, I found out this morning getting up. New York’s the best place to play. I think he knows that, and he values going out and winning, being in a winning culture, a winning organization." Aaron Judge to MLB Network on Carlos Correa signing with Mets:“It’s exciting news, I found out this morning getting up. New York’s the best place to play. I think he knows that, and he values going out and winning, being in a winning culture, a winning organization."

"It’s exciting news, I found out this morning getting up. New York’s the best place to play. I think he knows that, and he values going out and winning, being in a winning culture, a winning organization" - Aaron Judge

Many fans were able to appreciate what a great leader Aaron Judge has become for the team and the city. Even for fans of rival teams like the Boston Red Sox or Mets, there is a profound respect for him as a person.

Judge would even go on to praise the Mets organization for their strong offseason and the team they have built.

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport "The Mets are building a winning team over there, they’ve got some great pieces over there, they’ve got a good young core of guys and have some guys locked up for quite a long time so I think Carlos will like playing in New York that’s for sure.” "The Mets are building a winning team over there, they’ve got some great pieces over there, they’ve got a good young core of guys and have some guys locked up for quite a long time so I think Carlos will like playing in New York that’s for sure.”

"The Mets are building a winning team over there, they’ve got some great pieces over there, they’ve got a good young core of guys and have some guys locked up for quite a long time so I think Carlos will like playing in New York that’s for sure" - Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have been at the forefront of the MLB for decades and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Aaron Judge is likely keenly aware that Carlos Correa will become one of his biggest rivals

League Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four

While they may not play in the same league, the fact that they share a city means comparisons between the two teams will be drawn. If one team dominates while the other falters, both fanbases will take notice.

The New York Mets are spending big money to try and find their own success. Carlos Correa was only available because his deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through unexpectedly. As soon as it did, the Mets were quick to swoop in and sign the two-time All-Star.

Even New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner praised the New York Mets for how they have conducted themselves this offseason.

SNY @SNYtv Hal Steinbrenner on the Mets' offseason spending spree:



"It's great to have two great New York teams... I just think it's great for the city and great for the fans." Hal Steinbrenner on the Mets' offseason spending spree:"It's great to have two great New York teams... I just think it's great for the city and great for the fans." https://t.co/rm0oeSlTvV

"It's great to have two great New York teams... I just think it's great for the city and great for the fans" - Hal Steinbrenner

Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa are just at the beginning of this rivalry, and it could easily become one for the ages.

Poll : 0 votes