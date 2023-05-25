New York Yankees fans are less-than enthusiastic at the news that minor league pitcher Randy Vasquez will be making his first major league start on Friday.

Usually, the calling up of a prospect pitcher to make his first MLB start is a time of optimism. However, when that pitcher is 1-5 with a 4.85 ERA in Triple-A? Well, not so much.

That said, New York has called up the 24-year-old right-hander to take the ball at Yankee Stadium against the San Diego Padres.

Randy Vasquez has been in the New York Yankees' farm system since signing as a 19-year-old international free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He was ranked as the No. 12 overall Yankees prospect by MLB.com, and the fifth-best pitching prospect.

Vasquez's inflated ERA is largely the product of two consecutive starts in early April. He allowed six earned runs in 3-1/3 and 4-2/3 innings, respectively.

The games were both losses. However, his other three losses were the result of poor run support as he allowed three earned runs in each.

New York Yankees fans are losing their minds at the thought of Randy Vasquez taking Luis Severino's scheduled start on Friday. Fans figure it must mean that the the oft-injured Severino is hurt once again.

However, there is nothing reported to be wrong with Severino's health. His start is being pushed back to Saturday as a precaution with Severino recently having come off the injured list.

Needless to say, New York Yankees fans are not exactly looking forward to seeing Randy Vazquez on the mound. However, his most recent start for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre was his best of the season.

Vasquez allowed just two hits and zero runs with five strikeouts over five innings to earn his first win of the season.

For Yankees fans, that thought they had tickets to see Severino on Friday, take heart. The San Diego Padres are still mired in an unrelenting offensive slump. Fans might get to see Vasquez dominate after all.

Randy Vasquez is the New York Yankees fifth-rated pitching prospect

Luis Severino is not injured again, he's just getting an extra rest day

Vasquez has a 3.31 ERA over five minor league seasons. According to scouts, he racks up the strikeouts with a devastating curveball. At Double-A Somerset in 2022, Vasquez posted a 3.90 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and a 120/41 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He shut out the Philadelphia Phillies for four innings in his final spring training appearance in March.

