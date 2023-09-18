American newscaster and TV personality Kelly Nash returned to the MLB Network on Wednesday last week to much excitement and buzz on Instagram.

"Back on @mlbnetwork tonight and it feels so good!!!!!!!! makeup: @khmakeupartista🩵" - Kelly Nash, Instagram.

The MLB Network host posted pictures of her back at work after taking some time off, sending Instagram and her fans into a frenzy. Nash sure made it a point to return in style and return in style she did. Her effortlessly chic attire in a light blue dress and peach heels caught the attention of most MLB fans. Her hairstyle was also on point, with some stating that it is her signature style.

The host who is now an ever-present part of the MLB Network show has garnered the attention of numerous fans over her time in the studio with her captivating style and breathtaking knowledge about the sport.

Kelly Nash has truly proved multiple times in the past that she is a powerhouse in the MLB sphere despite being married to Minnesota Twins star Dallas Keuchel. And her recent post just goes to prove the point.

Kacie McDonnell Hosmer deemed her the Lola Rabbit of baseball. High praise indeed!

Irreplaceable she is. Nash has been an integral part of the MLB Network since 2015 and continues to wow fans.

Tricia Whitaker made sure to make note of Nash's chic attire.

Fans also made it a point to also bring up her vast knowledge of the sport. The MLB Network host, now 32, has been an integral part of its output since 2015.

Kelly Nash has a bigger affinity to the game than most of us think

Kelly Nash was a huge sports buff growing up. She loved most sports, baseball, and basketball were a few. She majored in communication and media studies and went on to study television broadcast journalism during her master's. Nash's first job was with ACC Network. She would go on to report on the sidelines for Fox Sports Florida where she covered the Tampa Bay Rays, Orlando Magic, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

"Rays be Ray’n💥makeup + pic @jesshottie" - Kelly Nash, Instagram.

Those jobs would eventually lead her to the MLB Network setup in 2015. She has been a fan favorite ever since, thanks to her impeccable skills on air and quirky attitude and look.

She also features on other shows, the highlights package Quick Pitch being the most prominent. She is also a youth baseball coach close to her home in New Jersey.