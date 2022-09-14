"Next episode of: Kelly Can’t Dance for S**t" - MLB Network anchor Kelly Nash busts a move with production crew during shoot 

MLB Network host Kelly Nash was seen dancing with production crew between takes. Makeup artist Jessica Romano Calacione caught her on camera.

In a new Instagram post, Nash can be seen following the steps of the crew member and then realizing she was being filmed. Her caption read:

"next episode of: Kelly Can’t Dance for Sh!t😆 “ohhh noo”: @jesshottie"

However, this is not the first time that Kelly Nash has been spotted getting her groove on at the MLB Network studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. Last month, she uploaded a similar video in all-white attire dancing with another member of the production team.

The 31-year-old television personality is active on social media. She often updates her fans and followers with behind-the-scenes footage and peeks into her personal life as well. With a following of over 102,000 people, she is one of the most-famed sports journalists in the United States.

Kelly Nash joined the MLB network in March 2015. She had previously worked as a Tampa Bay Rays reporter. She married MLB star and former Chicago White Sox player Dallas Keuchel in January 2022.

Kelly Nash's husband Dallas Keuchel continues to struggle after being released by Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers announced earlier this month that Dallas Keuchel will be designated for assignment and replaced by John King from Triple-A. This marks the end of a brief two-month stint after moving from the Arizona Diamondbacks in July.

Keuchel did not help his cause in his first two games with the Rangers. He allowed seven runs in each outing and held a 12.60 ERA in 10 innings for the team. At 35, the veteran will be contemplating his options after over a decade in the league. The highlight during that time would undoubtedly be winning the 2017 World Series with the Houston Astros.

"Sharing more about another #Astros legend" - kidkeuchy60

Despite an impressive season two years ago, Keuchel's stats have declined in recent times, with many claiming that he is well off his best at this stage in his career. An important few months lie ahead for the two-time All-Star, who made a name for himself earlier in his career, winning both the Gold Glove Award and Fielding Bible Award.

