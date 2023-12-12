Nez Balelo Clients: Exploring star-studded clientele of Shohei Ohtani's super-agent

Although casual MLB fans may not have heard of Nez Balelo one week ago, he is now becoming a household name for representing superstar Shohei Ohtani. The super agent helped the two-sensation secure the richest contract in North American sports history.

"Nez Balelo telling reporters that Ohtani was on a flight to Toronto to squeeze an extra $100 million out of the dodgers" - @BajaBlessed22

Thanks to the hard work of Nez Balelo, Shohei Ohtani was able to secure an unfathomable ten-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Now, in the wake of the lucrative deal, fans are taking a closer look at the agent who helped negotiate the record-setting contract.

A former baseball player, Balelo was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the fourth-round of the 1985 MLB Draft. Although injuries forced him to step away from the game, the Pepperdine University alum turned his attention to the business side of the game.

After years of running West Coast Baseball School in Los Angeles, as well as working within the Atlanta Braves organization, Balelo began his own sports agency. It was not too long before Balelo became one of the most powerful agents in sports.

"Congratulations to Nez Balelo for surpassing expectations for his client. Just a few short months ago, talks for Ohtani were 10/500 million and now, post-injury, he secures 10/700 million. Absolutely incredible." - @Scott_Berlin

Although Shohei Ohtani may be the highest-profile MLB player he represents, there are a number of superstars, both past and present, that he worked for. Sandy Alcantara and Jean Segura are some of his other notable clients, as well as former stars Ryan Braun, Andre Eithier, and Adam Jones.

Nez Balelo has high-profile stars outside of the MLB

While the new Los Angeles Dodgers superstar may be the biggest name of his clientele, he is far from the most successful. One of the super agents' most successful clients was former UFC superstar and all-time great George St. Pierre, who is wide-regarded as one of the greatest to ever compete.

After helping Shohei Ohtani secure the ten-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, don't be surprised if Balelo's services become highly demanded by athletes across the globe.

