"NFL this is the anti-American you want at Super Bowl?" - Fans react to controversial Yankees game moment with Bad Bunny during 'God Bless America'

Hugely popular Puerto Rican rapper, singer and music producer Bad Bunny was in attendance at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, as the New York Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays for their crucial ALDS clash.Alongside Latin American nations, the artist also has a huge fanbase stateside. However, Bad Bunny found himself at the center of controversy post-game, as images revealed he was seated while &quot;God Bless America&quot; was being recited during the game. Posts calling out the artist later did the rounds on X.&quot;🚨BREAKING: Bad Bunny reportedly spotted SITTING DOWN during the National Anthem at the Yankees game, per TMZ. This is who is performing on the biggest stage in the country… The Super Bowl.&quot; a user posted Reacting, several fans left comments voicing their displeasure with the pop-star's actions, calling him &quot;anti-American&quot;. Several users also questioned the decision of giving him the opportunity of performing on arguably the biggest stage of the country, the Super Bowl halftime show.&quot;@NFL this is the anti-American you want to perform at the Super Bowl? You have the same amount of respect for your fans that he has for the US&quot; a user commented Angie on the Gulf @MAGA_dogmomLINK@NFL this is the anti-American you want to perform at the Super Bowl? You have the same amount of respect for your fans that he has for the US&quot;NFL needs to replace him. He doesn't respect our country and certainly doesn't deserve our largest stage.&quot; another user shared Coach Jay @CoachJayWavesLINKNFL needs to replace him. He doesn't respect our country and certainly doesn't deserve our largest stage.&quot;So, @nflcommish, this is who you want representing the @NFL?&quot; another user wrote&quot;I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m done with the NFL. Love playing fantasy football every year, but I’m done.&quot; another user replied&quot;An American Hater is what the NFL picked. Shameful&quot; another user responded&quot;Absolutely ridiculous&quot; - US President Donald Trump blasts the NFL's decision of picking Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime showFeaturing on Monday's episode of NewsMax's &quot;Greg Kelly Reports&quot;, Donald Trump was asked about his opinion on the NFL selecting Bad Bunny to headline to 2026 Super Bowl hafltime show, given his history of speaking against Trump's policies.As reported by Shania Russell of EW, Trump went on to blast the NFL for a decision he felt was &quot;absolutely ridiculous&quot;.&quot;I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment— I think it's absolutely ridiculous.&quot; Trump reportedly said President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion At The White House On Antifa - Source: GettyBad Bunny or his representatives have not yet responded to Trump's comments.