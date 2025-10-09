  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "NFL this is the anti-American you want at Super Bowl?" - Fans react to controversial Yankees game moment with Bad Bunny during 'God Bless America'

"NFL this is the anti-American you want at Super Bowl?" - Fans react to controversial Yankees game moment with Bad Bunny during 'God Bless America'

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:31 GMT
Columbia Pictures
Columbia Pictures' "Caught Stealing" New York Premiere - Source: Getty

Hugely popular Puerto Rican rapper, singer and music producer Bad Bunny was in attendance at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, as the New York Yankees took on the Toronto Blue Jays for their crucial ALDS clash.

Ad

Alongside Latin American nations, the artist also has a huge fanbase stateside. However, Bad Bunny found himself at the center of controversy post-game, as images revealed he was seated while "God Bless America" was being recited during the game.

Posts calling out the artist later did the rounds on X.

"🚨BREAKING: Bad Bunny reportedly spotted SITTING DOWN during the National Anthem at the Yankees game, per TMZ. This is who is performing on the biggest stage in the country… The Super Bowl." a user posted
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Reacting, several fans left comments voicing their displeasure with the pop-star's actions, calling him "anti-American". Several users also questioned the decision of giving him the opportunity of performing on arguably the biggest stage of the country, the Super Bowl halftime show.

"@NFL this is the anti-American you want to perform at the Super Bowl? You have the same amount of respect for your fans that he has for the US" a user commented
Ad
Ad
"NFL needs to replace him. He doesn't respect our country and certainly doesn't deserve our largest stage." another user shared
Ad
"So, @nflcommish, this is who you want representing the @NFL?" another user wrote
"I don’t know about the rest of you, but I’m done with the NFL. Love playing fantasy football every year, but I’m done." another user replied
"An American Hater is what the NFL picked. Shameful" another user responded
Ad

"Absolutely ridiculous" - US President Donald Trump blasts the NFL's decision of picking Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

Featuring on Monday's episode of NewsMax's "Greg Kelly Reports", Donald Trump was asked about his opinion on the NFL selecting Bad Bunny to headline to 2026 Super Bowl hafltime show, given his history of speaking against Trump's policies.

Ad

As reported by Shania Russell of EW, Trump went on to blast the NFL for a decision he felt was "absolutely ridiculous".

"I've never heard of him. I don't know who he is. I don't know why they're doing it. It's crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment— I think it's absolutely ridiculous." Trump reportedly said
Ad
President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion At The White House On Antifa - Source: Getty
President Trump Holds Roundtable Discussion At The White House On Antifa - Source: Getty

Bad Bunny or his representatives have not yet responded to Trump's comments.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications