Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud recently expressed his love for the game of baseball. On Wednesday, the rookie signal-caller mentioned to reporters that all football players love playing basketball and baseball.

Ahead of the Texans' Week 10 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the quarterback said that most football athletes have multi-sport talents from high school, and some have even gone on to play basketball and baseball at the collegiate level.

Adding to that, he said that all football players enjoy playing basketball, while basketball players enjoy playing football, but sportsmen from both sports enjoy playing baseball:

"Basketball players wanna be football players and football players wanna be basketball players and we all wanna play baseball," CJ Stroud said.

There are many athletes in history who have played more than one sport, not only at the collegiate level but also in the major leagues. Among players who have played in the NFL and MLB, Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders stand out apart.

Jackson was the first athlete to be named an All-Star in both Major League Baseball and the National Football League. While Sanders appeared in 641 MLB games and 189 NFL games.

CJ Stroud's NFL journey

Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing 220 pounds, the rookie quarterback was selected as the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He played for Ohio State and won two Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year awards.

Earlier in September, Stroud made his debut against the Baltimore Ravens, where he threw for 242 yards. The 22-year-old is a strong favorite for the Offensive Rookie of the Year, given his exploits early in the season. He has thrown for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception in eight games this season.

The Texans have surprised many with a 4-4 record and will face the Cincinnati Bengals in this week's game. With the Texans still in the rebuilding phase, Stroud has time to evolve himself and further build this team to contend for the Super Bowl one day.