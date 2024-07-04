"Nice to see him included in this list" - Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Luba appreciates ex-Dodgers pitcher's inclusion in MLB trade deadline report

The Trevor Bauer camp was happy to know that MLB writer Mark Feinsand included the former LA Dodgers' pitcher in the list of starting pitchers available to be signed before the trade deadline. Feinsand termed Bauer a "free agent" in his report, which Bauer's agent Rachel Luba shared on social media.

She also expressed her happiness at Bauer finally getting much-deserved attention from the league.

"Nice to see @BauerOutage included in this list from http://MLB.com!" she tweeted.

In his report, Feinsand quoted a league spokesperson saying:

“Trevor Bauer served the entirety of his discipline and is an unrestricted free agent available to sign a contract with any team.”

Trevor Bauer last pitched in July 2021 for the Dodgers. That was followed by sexual assault allegations, which led the club to place him on administrative leave.

After concluding its investigation, Bauer was suspended for 324 games for violating the league's domestic violence and sexual assault policy, However, on further appeal, his suspension was reduced to 194 games.

However, fast forward to now, Bauer wasn't charged with anything and has settled all the lawsuits filed against him. Ahead of this season, he expressed his interest to return to the majors, but there has been no interest from teams. He's now pitching in the Mexican League, where he has fared well.

Trevor Bauer contemplating legal action following fan query

A few weeks ago, baseball writer and historian Bill James tweeted and warned the league about an impending legal lawsuit if they don't encourage teams to sign Trevor Bauer.

“MLB may now be in a position where if they don’t actively encourage someone to sign Trevor Bauer, they could be setting themselves up to lose a billion-dollar lawsuit," James tweeted.

James also backed up his report, saying that MLB didn't thoroughly did investigation in Bauer's case setting them up for a big paycheck if a legal action is taken.

Following James' tweet, a fan asked Bauer if he's contemplating any legal action, to which he said:

“I’d really prefer not to go this route, but if I continue being kept out of baseball as I currently am, I may have no other choice.

"Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, and I’m allowed to return to my career that was taken from me over provably false allegations that never held any merit to begin with.”

There doesn't appear to be any particular reason why Bauer is facing league wide neglect. Bauer thinks that despite baseball GMs being interested in recruiting him, MLB and ownership have seemingly not encouraged that.

