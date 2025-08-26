  • home icon
  • Nick Allen's wife Savannah Boone relaxes in chic blue bikini during luxury stay at Four Seasons before heading to Braves matchup vs. Marlins

Nick Allen's wife Savannah Boone relaxes in chic blue bikini during luxury stay at Four Seasons before heading to Braves matchup vs. Marlins

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 26, 2025 17:47 GMT
Nick Allen and his wife Savannah Boone
Nick Allen and his wife Savannah Boone (image credits: IMAGN, instagram/nickallen10_)

Atlanta Braves shortstop Nick Allen had the support of his wife, Savannah Boone, when his team faced the Miami Marlins on Monday at LoanDepot Park. Boone was in attendance, donning a custom jacket from Island to East Side.

Before the game, she enjoyed her stay at the Four Seasons Hotel, a luxury hotel located in Miami's Brickell financial district. Boone shared a snap on Instagram on Monday, featuring her time at the pool.

"Dalé," Boone wrote.

She lounged in a hammock suspended over a pool, wearing a blue swimsuit paired with a white hat and sunglasses. Boone also held a drink in her hand.

Nick Allen&#039;s wife&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/savannahbooneallen]
Nick Allen's wife's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/savannahbooneallen]

Boone and Allen have been together since January 2020. Allen proposed to her on Feb. 27, 2022, and the couple tied the knot on Nov. 10, 2023.

Savannah's father is Bret Boone, the hitting coach of the Texas Rangers, and her uncle is Aaron Boone, the skipper of the New York Yankees. The Boone brothers were MLB All-Stars, while Savannah's grandfather, Ray Boone, was an All-Star slugger and World Series champion.

Nick Allen and his wife, Savannah, visited the Georgia Aquarium

Nick Allen joined the Atlanta Braves in November. Selected in the third round in 2017 by the Athletics, he was traded to the Braves in exchange for minor league pitcher Jared Johnson.

Allen and his wife, Savannah Boone, is enjoying their life in a new city, away from the busy West Coast. The couple visited the Georgia Aquarium on Friday, and Boone shared a six-snap Instagram post from the trip.

"Huge thank you to the (Georgia Aquarium) for letting us experience the beluga encounter on our off day! 🐋✨ We loved learning about their conservation efforts and the amazing work they’re doing. Mister Nunavik (aka Nuna) made it extra special 🤍," Boone wrote.
All the snaps featured beluga whales. Nicknamed "canary of the sea," the mammal has a flexible neck and a unique forehead. The Georgia Aquarium has four female belugas (Maple, Qinu, Shila, Whisper) and one male (Nunavik).

In the first snap, Boone touched the mammal. The second showed the whale being affectionate toward her, while the fourth slide was Allen and Boone reaching out to touch it together. In the next photo, Allen placed his forehead at the top of its mouth.

