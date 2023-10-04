October baseball is here and it calls for different celebrations from players and fans alike. Philadelphia Phillies veteran Nick Castellanos recently celebrated in a unique way in their victory against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park.

The outfielder called for a 'ring finger' celebration to highlight that they are all in to clinch the World Series title in 2023. The 2022 NLCS champions came up short against the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series. However, this time around, they are willing to go the extra yard in their bid to clinch the World Series for the first time since 2008.

In a post-game interaction on the sidelines, Castellanos was asked about the 'ring finger' celebration. He said (via MLB's X handle):

"It's just something that came out. Honestly, like, I didn't think about it, but that's why we're here. That's what this game's about, right?"

The Phillies will now look to win the second game, clinch the Wild Card Series, and advance to the divisional round. They certainly have the firepower to do that but they should anticipate that the Marlins will only come back stronger and they should be ready for it.

Philadelphia Phillies vs Miami Marlins, Wild Card Game 1

The Phillies defeated the Marlins 4-1 and clinched the first game of the ongoing Wild Card series. For the Phillies, right-hander ace Zach Wheeler had a stellar outing on the mound as he pitched 6.2 innings, gave up five hits and a run, and struck out eight hitters while walking none. He kept a tight hold over Marlins hitters and kept the game in check for Philadelphia.

On the other hand, Jesus Luzardo could only pitch 4.0 innings, give up three runs on eight hits, and strike out five in a less efficient outing.

Meanwhile, hitter Nick Castellanos recorded two hits and drove in a run in his four at-bats. Apart from this, Alec Bohm, Bryson Stott, and Cristian Pache drove in the other three runs.

On the other hand, the Marlins' offense had a lackluster game as they could only score one run on seven hits. Apart from Josh Bell who recorded three hits in his four at-bats, none of the hitters came to the party.

If the Marlins want to stay alive in the playoffs, they must win the next game against the Phillies on Wednesday, October 4, at Citizens Bank Park.