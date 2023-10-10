In a rollercoaster of emotions at Truist Park, Nick Castellanos faced the press after the Philadelphia Phillies suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Atlanta Braves in NLDS Game 2. The Phillies, led by a strong start from Zack Wheeler, had a 4-0 lead through 4 1/2 innings, only to see it slip away in the late innings.

The turning point came in the eighth inning when Austin Riley’s two-out, two-run homer into the left-field seats secured a 5-4 win for the Braves, leveling the NLDS at one game each. The game concluded on a dramatic double play as Castellanos flied out to deep center field, where Michael Harris II made an incredible leaping catch against the right-center-field wall. Bryce Harper, caught off guard, coulnd’t return to first base in time.

When asked about the team’s mindset, Castellanos displayed confidence in the Phillies’ resilience. He emphasized the team’s ability to thrive after facing adversity, stating:

"I mean, we thrive after we’ve been punched in the face [...] So that’s all it is. Good. It stings, and we’ll take it and make it motivate us moving forward."

The Philadelphia Phillies will be looking to bounce back at home during Game 3 and 4 of the NLDS.

The Phillies and Braves now face a pivotal Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park, with the series tied at 1-1. Manager Rob Thomson expressed optimism, highlighting the team’s resilience and toughness, emphasizing their ability to bounce back.

Castellano’s post-game comments provide insight into the team’s mentality. The Phillies will look to turn the sting of defeat into motivation as they head home for Game 3, aiming to capitalize on the raucous atmosphere and home-field advantage.

Despite the excruciating loss, the Phillies remain determined, and Castellanos’ words reflect a mindset focused on overcoming challenges and emerging stronger in the face of adversity. The NLDS promises more thrilling moments, and Phillies fans can expect a team ready to fight and prove their mettle in the quest for the National League Championship.