Nick Castellanos injury: All you need to know about what happened to the Phillies star

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos was pulled out of Thursday's game against the San Francisco Giants after experiencing tightness in his hip flexor. The 33-year-old lasted seven innings before being taken out of a game for the first time this season, mostly as a cautious move on the part of the Phillies.

Nick Castellanos had started the game strong, going 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a run scored before leaving the field. After the change, Max Kepler moved into right field while Edmundo Sosa entered the game and took over left field.

Castellanos has made a strong start to the MLB season with the Phillies, playing each of their first 19 games and helping them to an 11-8 record. He is currently hitting a .304 average with 3 home runs and 12 RBIs this season.

After the game, The Athletic's Matt Gleb reported that the Phillies will not add Castellanos to the IL, with the outfielder expected return for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins.

After Nick Castellanos left the game, his replacement, Edmundo Sosa, went on to hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to extend the Phillies' lead to 6-3. While Tyler Fitzgerald responded with a solo home run for the Giants in the ninth, the Philadelphia side went on to secure the victory and split the four-game series.

Bryson Stott makes incredible defensive play after Nick Castellanos' exit

Just moments after Nick Castellanos exited Thursday's game, Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott pulled off an amazing defensive play to keep their lead intact. While the infielder has been hugely impressive at second base this season, he has also adapted well to the leadoff spot in the lineup.

Speaking on the MLB Network about batting in the leadoff spot after the game, he said:

"I enjoy it, I did it in college. I always try to kind of dumb it down and just realize you don't really leadoff the game... you lead off innings throughout the game all season."

Stott has recorded a .271 average in the MLB this season, with 1 home run and 6 RBIs. The Phillies welcome the Miami Marlins home next for a three-game series that starts on Friday.

