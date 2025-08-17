  • home icon
By Raghav Mehta
Modified Aug 17, 2025 15:46 GMT
Nick Castellanos (L), Jacqueline Castellanos (R) (Images from - Getty, Instagram.com/@jackiecastellanos_)
While outfielder Nick Castellanos is sweating it out day in, day out on the field, his sister, Jacqueline, appears to be enjoying a getaway to the picturesque Rosario Islands, located about 12 miles off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia.

She shared snaps from her vacation on Friday, as she enjoyed herself with her boyfriend in a tropical paradise. She can be seen wearing a brown bikini.

Jacqueline grew up in Davie, Florida, along with her brothers, Ryan and Nick. Being the youngest of the three siblings, Jacqueline was just starting college by the time Castellanos made his big league debut for the Detroit Tigers in September of 2013.

Batting .252 with 15 home runs and 60 RBIs so far, Castellanos is enjoying yet another successful season with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2025.

Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline is her brother's biggest fan

Behind every star that successfully makes it to the big leagues is a supportive family that does everything in their power to help the players live their dreams, and Nick Castellanos' case is no different.

Ever since he was young, Nick made his dreams of making it to the major leagues clear to his parents, Michelle and Jorge, who left no stone unturned in helping him achieve his goals.

Alongside his parents, Nick's sister, Jacqueline, has also showcased on numerous occasions how she is her brother's biggest supporter. Throughout his career, Jacqueline Castellanos has often been spotted at the ballpark cheering for the outfielder. Be it in his days with the Chicago Cubs or more recent times with the Phillies.

Having watched Nick make it to the World Series with front row seats in 2022, Jacqueline will be spurring her brother and his team on to make it to the Fall Classic once again come October.

At the moment, the Phillies are looking strong, leading the NL East with a 70-53 record. Having gone on to lose at the final hurdle in 2022, Jacqueline and other Phillies fans will be hoping Nick Castellanos & Co. can flip the script this time around.

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Edited by Krutik Jain
