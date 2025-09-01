  • home icon
  • Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline rocks a pink bikini top and denim shorts while posing in a mirror selfie with pet Ash

Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline rocks a pink bikini top and denim shorts while posing in a mirror selfie with pet Ash

By Safeer M S
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:53 GMT
Nick Castellanos
Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline rocks a pink bikini top and denim shorts while posing in a mirror selfie with pet Ash [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_, IMAGN]

Nick Castellanos' sister, Jacqueline, recently celebrated the first anniversary with her furry companion, Ash, on a boat trip. Now, in her latest mirror selfie that she shared with her fans, the pet Dalmatian is still a part.

On Monday, the Philadelphia Phillies outfielder's sister shared a mirror selfie, taken with her iPhone, on her Instagram story. She showed her stylish vibe in a pink bikini top paired with denim shorts.

Additionally, Castellanos' sister wore an EY hat and accessorized with multiple pendants, including a visible cross. Also in the picture was Ash, who seemed more focused on his master.

A logo of the NHL team, the Florida Panthers, could also be seen in the background, which is unsurprising considering that the Castellanos' family is native to the Sunshine State.

Nick Castellanos&#039; sister&#039;s Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]
Nick Castellanos' sister's Instagram story [Image Source: Instagram/jackiecastellanos_]

Jacqueline is one of the two younger siblings of Nick Castellanos. The other sibling is a brother, Ryan. The trio was born to Michelle and Jorge Catellanos in South Florida.

Ryan followed his older brother's footsteps, having been drafted by the Chicago White Sox in the 34th round of the 2012 MLB draft. However, he couldn't replicate his big brother's success.

On the other hand, Jacqueline followed a different career path. She is now a sales associate at Nest Seekers International.

Nick Castellanos' sister Jacqueline celebrates her first anniversary with Ash

Ash, the pet dog of Nick Castelllanos' sister, Jacqueline, was born in June 2024. On Ash's first birthday, Jacqueline tagged him along for a boating trip, moments she shared on her Instagram on June 22.

The three-snap Instagram post featured Nick Castellanos' sister in a visibly cheerful mood, rocking a multi-colored bikini. She accessorized her look with an Adidas hat.

"happy 1st birthday to my sweet widdle spotted man 🥹🏄🏼‍♀️💙," she captioned the post.
Ash is constant during much of Jacqueline's travels, but was absent during her recent romantic getaway with her boyfriend to St. Maarten, which is part of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Before Ash, there was Tiger, a boxer who had been Jacqueline's loyal companion. Sadly, he died, and she fondly remembered him in an Instagram post that she shared in May last year.

"To my beach bud, travel buddy, the goodest boy and my best friend: i will miss you always. Thank you Tiger for the magic you brought into my life every day. Till we meet again 💖," she captioned the post.

The post, filled with videos and snapshots, captured the beautiful moments Jacqueline shared with her late furry companion. It showed how Tiger seemed ever-present in her life, from joyful boating trips to quietly riding beside her in the car's passenger seat

