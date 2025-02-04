Nick Castellanos' wife Jessica drops 1-word reaction to Yonder Alonso taking major life decision

On Tuesday, a comment from Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos's wife, Jessica, was spotted on former big leaguer Yonder Alonso's Instagram post, which was also posted on Tuesday.

In the post, Alonso announced the beginning of a new chapter of his life, as he and longtime girlfriend Sarah Ostreicher tied the knot.

"Husband and Wife 🤍" Yonder Alonso captioned his Instagram post

Reacting to Alonso's post, Jessica Castellanos left a comment congratulating the happy couple.

"Congrats!!! ❤️" Jessica Castellanos commented

Screenshot of Jessica Castellanos' comment on Yonder Alonzo's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@yonder2323)

Both Alonso and Castellanos are seasoned pros and would have likely met each other plenty of times on the diamond. Alonso, who is five years Castellanos' senior, spent nine years in the big leagues. During that time, he represented the Cincinnati Reds, San Diego Padres, Oakland Athletics, Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), the Chicago White Sox and Colorado Rockies.

Nick Castellanos and wife Jessica enjoy offseason trip to picturesque Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

With the new season inching closer, it appears two-time All-Star Nick Castellanos and his wife, Jessica, are making the most of the final few weeks of the offseason.

On January 12, Jessica Castellanos took to Instagram to post a series of snaps as she and her husband enjoyed an offseason trip to the scenic Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

"🇲🇽 & 💕" Jessica Castellanos captioned her Instagram post

On the field, Nick Castellanos had a strong campaign for the Philadelphia Phillies, ending the regular season with a .254 batting average, 23 home runs and 86 RBIs. The veteran played a key role for Rob Thomson's team, as they clinched the NL East division title for the first time since 2011, ending the Atlanta Braves' recent domination.

On an individual level, Castellanos showcased remarkable commitment and fitness, as he managed to play all 162 regular-season games for his team. All along the way, Jessica Castellanos and her sons, Liam and Otto, were often spotted at Citizens Bank Park, cheering Nick on while he gave it his all on the field.

