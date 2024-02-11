Nick Gordon Trade Update: OF set to join Marlins as part of Steven Okert deal after losing arbitration case against Twins

Nick Gordon is officially changing teams. The utility player will be joining the up and coming Miami Marlins this year. This comes on the back of his losing the arbitration case with the Minnesota Twins, who have now decided to ship him elsewhere.

Senior MLB Network reporter Craig Mish reported on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Miami Marlins are acquiring outfielder/infielder Nick Gordon via trade with the Minnesota Twins per source. Miami is sending relief pitcher Steven Okert to the Twins in return."

Nick Gordon was slated to get a raise from $735,400 to $900,000 which is less salary than he had initially requested in arbitration of $1.25 million. Now, the Marlins will be on the hook for that as he heads to Miami.

Gordon is a former top prospect who had struggled to make an impact in his three big-league seasons thus far. He debuted in 2021, but has accumulated a 1.4 bWAR and a .250 batting average in 243 games so far.

With Spring Training right around the corner for most teams, the moves they make now are by and large the last ones they will make before the season begins. There's roughly a week standing between these teams and their first action, so it's the last time to change up that roster before it's time to get down to brass tacks.

Nick Gordon is being traded

A few star free agents remain, but it can be expected that they will be signed sooner rather than later. The same can be said for any MLB-level trades. The time has come for everyone to start practicing and playing together, and late additions are usually behind in that regard.

With that said, Nick Gordon's trade to Miami is one of the final moves they're likely to make. They made the National League playoffs last year and are looking to build on that, and they believe Gordon can make a fine last-minute addition to their roster.

In response, they're sending relief pitcher Steven Okert to the Twins.

