Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule 2024: Start Date, Key Matchups, Tickets, TV Listings, and more

The Atlanta Braves had an impressive season last year. It was one that unfortunately ended sooner than people, especially fans of the franchise, had expected. After an offseason of moves, it's almost time to see how things are going to play out this year.

The Atlanta Braves Spring Training is right around the corner. Very soon, pitchers and catchers will report. They'll be followed by other players who will eventually suit up for game action. Here's what you need to know.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What to know about Atlanta Braves Spring Training Schedule 2024

The Atlanta Braves will have pitchers and catchers report on February 15. On that day, Sean Murphy, Spencer Strider, Chris Sale and others will show up and start getting to know one another. Five days later, the rest of the team will join them.

That will lead them to the first game on the schedule, which is against the Tampa Bay Rays on February 24. The key matchups in Spring Training for Atlanta are as follows:

@ Tampa Bay Rays, February 24 at 1:05 pm

vs. Boston Red Sox, February 25 at 1:05

@ Philadelphia Phillies, February 28 at 1:05 pm

@ Boston Red Sox, March 7 at 1:05 pm

@ New York Yankees, March 10 at 1:05 pm

@ Minnesota Twins, March 26 at 1:05 pm

The Rays game kicks off the spring, so it's a big matchup. Taking on the Boston Red Sox is important for Chris Sale, who was traded over from Boston. The two games against Boston above represent revenge games for former Brave Vaughn Grissom and Sale alike.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies is taking on a rival for the first time in a new year, so it's a big matchup that will detail what their team, which defeated Atlanta in the NLDS last year, will look like.

When do the Braves play?

The New York Yankees are an iconic team, and it should be a fun matchup. Finally, the Twins are the final matchup of the spring session, so it's the last chance for anyone to get ready for the regular season.

All Braves games are televised on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast, so that is where you can catch them on television before the regular season begins. Tickets are available from MLB, Ticketmaster, StubHub and more, but keep in mind that they're not playing in Atlanta.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.