NLCS 2022: Schedule, key dates, and TV channel details

The NLCS is already underway with the Philadelphia Phillies walking away from Game 1 with a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. In what turned out to be a tightly contested pitching duel between Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler, the difference came down to two solo home runs by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Game 2 may play out the same way as the first game with Aaron Nola and Blake Snell set to start the game. On paper, Philadelphia may have the advantage in this pitching matchup, but the unpredictability of the MLB postseason will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Here is everything you need to know about the National League Championship Series:

NLCS 2022 schedule for the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres

Date Game Time Location TV Channel Tuesday, Oct. 18 Game 1 8:03 pm (ET) PETCO Park Fox/FS1 Wednesday, Oct. 19 Game 2 4:35 pm (ET) PETCO Park FS1 Friday, Oct. 21 Game 3 7:37 pm (ET) Citizens Bank Park Fox Saturday, Oct. 22 Game 4 7:45 pm (ET) Citizens Bank Park FS1 Sunday, Oct. 23 Game 5 (if necessary) 2:37 pm (ET) Citizens Bank Park FS1 Monday, Oct. 24 Game 6 (if necessary) 8:03 pm (ET) PETCO Park FS1 Tuesday, Oct. 25 Game 7 (if necessary) 8:03 pm (ET) PETCO Park Fox/FS1

How to watch the series

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres fans will be able to tune into every National League Championship Series game on Fox or FS1. All seven games (if necessary) can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to PETCO Park or Citizens Bank Park for the NLCS, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

Game 2 in San Diego - $39 USD

Game 3 in Philadelphia - $281 USD

Game 4 in Philadelphia - $281 USD

Game 5 in Philadelphia - $265 USD

Game 6 in San Diego - $164 USD

Game 7 in San Diego - $292 USD

Key players for Game 2 of the NLCS

The eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on San Diego as the two remaining teams in the National League will continue their series on Wednesday afternoon.

The key player for the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS will be Aaron Nola. In one game against the Padres in June 2022, he went 7.0 innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.

AJ Cassavell @AJCassavell The Padres have a hitters meeting in an hour or so. Their catcher, Austin Nola, is quite familiar with Phillies starter Aaron Nola today.



“He will have some say in it,” Bob Melvin says. The Padres have a hitters meeting in an hour or so. Their catcher, Austin Nola, is quite familiar with Phillies starter Aaron Nola today.“He will have some say in it,” Bob Melvin says.

"The Padres have a hitters meeting in an hour or so. Their catcher, Austin Nola, is quite familiar with Phillies starter Aaron Nola today. “He will have some say in it,” Bob Melvin says." - AJ Cassavell

San Diego will need superstar third baseman Manny Machado to improve upon a lackluster Game 1 where he went 0-4. The $300 million man will need to perform if the Padres have any hope of avoiding a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Can Bryce Harper and the Phillies take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to Philly, or will Manny Machado and the Padres tie it up? Only time will tell, as very little separates the two teams.

