Create

NLCS 2022: Schedule, key dates, and TV channel details

By Lyndon Suvanto
Modified Oct 20, 2022 12:21 AM IST
Championship Series - Philadelphia Phillies v San Diego Padres - Game One
The Philadelphia Phillies claims Game 1 of the NLCS

The NLCS is already underway with the Philadelphia Phillies walking away from Game 1 with a 2-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. In what turned out to be a tightly contested pitching duel between Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler, the difference came down to two solo home runs by Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

BRYCE HARPER TAGS IT OUT OF PETCO ☄️ (via @MLB)https://t.co/ONba7UbOb7
"BRYCE HARPER TAGS IT OUT OF PETCO" - SportsCenter

Game 2 may play out the same way as the first game with Aaron Nola and Blake Snell set to start the game. On paper, Philadelphia may have the advantage in this pitching matchup, but the unpredictability of the MLB postseason will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Here is everything you need to know about the National League Championship Series:

NLCS 2022 schedule for the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres

DateGameTimeLocationTV Channel
Tuesday, Oct. 18Game 18:03 pm (ET)PETCO ParkFox/FS1
Wednesday, Oct. 19Game 24:35 pm (ET)PETCO ParkFS1
Friday, Oct. 21Game 37:37 pm (ET)Citizens Bank ParkFox
Saturday, Oct. 22Game 47:45 pm (ET)Citizens Bank Park FS1
Sunday, Oct. 23Game 5 (if necessary)2:37 pm (ET)Citizens Bank Park FS1
Monday, Oct. 24Game 6 (if necessary)8:03 pm (ET)PETCO ParkFS1
Tuesday, Oct. 25Game 7 (if necessary)8:03 pm (ET)PETCO ParkFox/FS1

How to watch the series

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres fans will be able to tune into every National League Championship Series game on Fox or FS1. All seven games (if necessary) can also be streamed on FuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Attending the games live, current ticket prices

If you are planning on making your way to PETCO Park or Citizens Bank Park for the NLCS, here are the cheapest tickets currently available on Vividseats.com (before service fees).

  • Game 2 in San Diego - $39 USD
  • Game 3 in Philadelphia - $281 USD
  • Game 4 in Philadelphia - $281 USD
  • Game 5 in Philadelphia - $265 USD
  • Game 6 in San Diego - $164 USD
  • Game 7 in San Diego - $292 USD

Key players for Game 2 of the NLCS

The eyes of the MLB universe will be focused on San Diego as the two remaining teams in the National League will continue their series on Wednesday afternoon.

The key player for the Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS will be Aaron Nola. In one game against the Padres in June 2022, he went 7.0 innings and recorded 10 strikeouts.

The Padres have a hitters meeting in an hour or so. Their catcher, Austin Nola, is quite familiar with Phillies starter Aaron Nola today.“He will have some say in it,” Bob Melvin says.
"The Padres have a hitters meeting in an hour or so. Their catcher, Austin Nola, is quite familiar with Phillies starter Aaron Nola today. “He will have some say in it,” Bob Melvin says." - AJ Cassavell

San Diego will need superstar third baseman Manny Machado to improve upon a lackluster Game 1 where he went 0-4. The $300 million man will need to perform if the Padres have any hope of avoiding a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Can Bryce Harper and the Phillies take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home to Philly, or will Manny Machado and the Padres tie it up? Only time will tell, as very little separates the two teams.

Quick Links

Edited by Windy Goodloe
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...