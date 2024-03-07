"No arguing in front of the kids" - Japanese baseball insider reveals unbreakable rule that Shohei Ohtani's parents followed to nurture greatness

Shohei Ohtani’s name has spread from Iwate, Japan, to Hollywood, Los Angeles. His influence has been marked by several publications, most notably Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. However, prodigies are not only blessed with talents but also with a family that supports them in their journey.

Mai Yoshikawa of the Japan Times reported the journey of journalist Taeko Yoshii, who met with the families of 300 professionals in search of similarities in their upbringings.

Yoshii especially mentioned the Ohtani family and how the parenting of Toru and Kayoko, the parents of Shohei Ohtani, shaped the person who signed a $700 million deal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Ohtani’s father, Toru, connected with his son through a shared journal they passed back and forth, while his mother, Kayoko, proudly displayed his sporting memorabilia in the family home,” Yoshii said to Yoshikawa.

“And the couple, who have two other children, had a parenting rule they swore by: no arguing in front of the kids,” she added.

She further shared the story of Kayoko, who used to balance family responsibilities and also took Ohtani’s big sister, Yuka, to his games.

“For example, Kayoko Ohtani always took Shohei’s older sister to his baseball games to make sure it didn’t just become a father-son activity. With many of the famous athletes I’ve gotten to know, their sport was a family affair,” Yoshii said, via Japan Times.

Shohei Ohtani already proving his worth with Cactus League exploits

Shohei Ohtani was the most sought-after free agent in 2023, with every major team vying for the Japanese sensation’s signature. After weeks of speculation, it was the Los Angeles Dodgers who signed him to a record-breaking 10-year, $700 million contract.

Ohtani underwent UCL surgery and will not take the mound until the 2025 season. However, as a designated hitter, he has already shown the worth of his contract. He played five games for the Dodgers in the Cactus League with a stat line of .583/.667/1.000 and an OPS of 1.667, recording six RBIs, including a home run.

Expand Tweet

Fans and experts have big expectations from Ohtani and the Dodgers this year.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.