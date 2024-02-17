"No different than vogey" - Mets fans react as team signs Ji-Man Choi to a $3,500,000 split contract 

First baseman Ji-Man Choi has reportedly been signed to a split contract by the New York Mets, as per Jeeho Yoo. The one-year, $3.5 million contract includes a performance bonus, but it will only be activated if Choi makes the Opening Day roster. He has been invited to Spring Training, and much depends on his performance.

According to Jiheon Pae of Spochoo.com, he will need to best Mark Vientos and DJ Stewart in Spring Training to earn the designated hitter spot on the roster.

Fans took to X/Twitter to react to the unconventional split deal with Choi:

"No different than vogey," one fan said.

Here are a few other fan reactions on X:

With the New York Mets, Choi will expect to have a good Spring Training performance so as to remain with the team for the 2024 season.

Ji-Man Choi's 2023 season was marred with injuries

The South Korean infielder could only play 39 games in 2023, as injuries kept him out of most of the last season. Early in the year, he missed a couple of months while playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates due to a strained left Achilles.

He returned to the team on July 7 but was dealt to the San Diego Padres along with Rich Hill in exchange for Alfonso Rivas, Estuar Suero and Jackson Wolf.

His woes continued as he went hitless in his first seven games with the Padres before being placed on IL on Aug. 14 with a left rib strain. On Sept. 5, he began his rehab with the Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas. However, in the game, Ji-Man Choi suffered a Lisfranc fracture after fouling a ball off his right foot.

Despite the injury, Ji-Man Choi began his rehab process the following week and was activated from the disabled list on Sept. 15.

Ji-Man Choi averaged .163 with 17 hits, six home runs, 13 RBIs and 12 runs scored in 39 games in 2023. Over his career, he has hit .234 with 67 home runs and 238 RBIs.

