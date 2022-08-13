Create
"No Fu****g way" "Padres are forever cursed" - MLB Twitter reacts to stunning news of San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. facing 80 game suspension for league's performance-enhancing drug policy

Fernando Tatis Jr. walks back to the dugout after an at bat during a San Diego Padres v San Francisco Giants game.
Modified Aug 13, 2022 05:05 AM IST

San Diego Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was set to return to the team's starting lineup after several rehab starts in the minor leagues. This is not going to happen, as the 23-year old is facing a suspension for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be facing a 80-game suspension, which will make him ineligible to play for the rest of the season. ESPN's Jeff Passan was the first to report the breaking news.

BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.
"BREAKING: Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. violated Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy and is facing a suspension, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN." - Jeff Passan

The length of the suspension was unclear until Passan clarified that it would be for 80 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year. On the verge of returning, he's done for the year.
"Fernando Tatis Jr. will be suspended for 80 games, MLB announced. The suspension will cover the remainder of this season and will render him ineligible for the postseason. It will continue into the beginning of next year. On the verger of returning, he's done for the year." - Jeff Passan

"Padres are forever cursed", fans exclaim in disbelief over Fernando Tatis Jr.

A number of fans cannot believe that the young superstar is suspended. Truly one of the more shocking news stories of the entire 2022 season.

@JeffPassan No fucking way

Words cannot describe the news to a number of fans.

@JeffPassan After getting the notif & seeing the full tweet https://t.co/oHaHGbjtgq

This comes after the Padres traded for stars such as Juan Soto, Josh Bell, and Josh Hader. It seems as if the franchise is cursed, as they can never catch a break.

@JeffPassan Padres are forever cursed

Tatis is one of the most exciting players in all of baseball, and is now currently suspended.

@JeffPassan HOLY SHIT FERNANDO NOOOOOO

Hopefully for Padres fans, Juan Soto does not demand another trade. What a wild turn of events in San Diego.

@PlayoffTanaka_ @JeffPassan Bro Soto gonna demand another trade

This may kill all of the momentum that the Padres have had as they look to make the postseason.

@JeffPassan Wow this is going to kill San Diego and their push for the postseason

Not a smart decision, to say the least, by the young superstar. To have that much natural talent and have the need to cheat is mind boggling.

@JeffPassan That doesn’t seem like a smart decision

While the Padres will likely get into the postseason, the team's momentum and aspirations for a title may be over. What a turn of events!

@JeffPassan Lmao padres season over

Overall, Tatis Jr. will now be out for the rest of the season and the beginning of next year. It will be interesting to see how the Padres clubhouse reacts to the news.

