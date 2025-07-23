"No joke" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes honest confession about why summer finally feels like a break

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne revealed one good thing about being retired from college gymnastics. In April, Dunne exhausted her college eligibility after spending five years in Baton Rouge representing the LSU Tigers.In February, Dunne suffered a season-ending knee injury. She made the most of her time by going to meets and supporting her teammates.On Tuesday, Dunne posted a video, beaming with relaxed energy, wearing a pink workout top and playfully tying her hair back. The caption across the screen says it all:“how life feels not having to workout every day in the summer to pass the fitness test when school starts.”She added to the moment with a cheeky phrase:“No joke.”View on TikTokOlivia Dunne, who has spent years grinding through rigorous gymnastics training even during the offseason, this summer marks a rare opportunity to exhale. She is taking retirement as good news.Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's summer timelineAfter retirement, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne starred as a cover model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, alongside Salma Hayek, Lauren Chan and Jordan Chiles.She traveled to Bermuda for the shoot, with photographer Ben Watts capturing vibrant, fashion-forward visuals on coral sands and turquoise waters. Dunne wrote in the caption:&quot;I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the leadup and after the release of this year's edition, Dunne was busy promoting her work and even made headway by featuring in Miami's SI Swimsuit runway show.She also made her presence felt at Fanatics Fest in New York (June 20–22). There, she even acquired a rare Paul Skenes rookie card.Last weekend, Dunne made her second red carpet appearance at the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta. She dressed in a striking blue gown alongside Skenes, who sported a lilac suit. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis summer in June, Dunne also announced that she's moving into new ventures, including becoming an Invisalign brand ambassador and filming commercials for the energy drink Accelerator alongside NFL star Travis Kelce.