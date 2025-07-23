  • home icon
  "No joke" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes honest confession about why summer finally feels like a break

"No joke" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes honest confession about why summer finally feels like a break

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 23, 2025
Paul Skenes
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne makes honest confession about why summer finally feels like a break

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne revealed one good thing about being retired from college gymnastics. In April, Dunne exhausted her college eligibility after spending five years in Baton Rouge representing the LSU Tigers.

In February, Dunne suffered a season-ending knee injury. She made the most of her time by going to meets and supporting her teammates.

On Tuesday, Dunne posted a video, beaming with relaxed energy, wearing a pink workout top and playfully tying her hair back. The caption across the screen says it all:

“how life feels not having to workout every day in the summer to pass the fitness test when school starts.”
She added to the moment with a cheeky phrase:

“No joke.”
Olivia Dunne, who has spent years grinding through rigorous gymnastics training even during the offseason, this summer marks a rare opportunity to exhale. She is taking retirement as good news.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's summer timeline

After retirement, Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne starred as a cover model for the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, alongside Salma Hayek, Lauren Chan and Jordan Chiles.

She traveled to Bermuda for the shoot, with photographer Ben Watts capturing vibrant, fashion-forward visuals on coral sands and turquoise waters. Dunne wrote in the caption:

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵 Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)"
In the leadup and after the release of this year's edition, Dunne was busy promoting her work and even made headway by featuring in Miami's SI Swimsuit runway show.

She also made her presence felt at Fanatics Fest in New York (June 20–22). There, she even acquired a rare Paul Skenes rookie card.

Last weekend, Dunne made her second red carpet appearance at the MLB All-Star game in Atlanta. She dressed in a striking blue gown alongside Skenes, who sported a lilac suit.

This summer in June, Dunne also announced that she's moving into new ventures, including becoming an Invisalign brand ambassador and filming commercials for the energy drink Accelerator alongside NFL star Travis Kelce.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
