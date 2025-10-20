"No kings in America except mine" - Francisco Lindor's wife gushes over Mets star's perfect balance of effortless charm and super-dad energy

Francisco Lindor is enjoying the offseason with his family after the New York Mets failed to reach the postseason. His wife, Katia, acknowledged the Mets shortstop devoting all his attention to his family and making the most of his father-daughter time.

On Instagram, Katia Lindor posted clips of the family's outing on Sunday as they took a stroll in the park. His daughters, Kamila and Amapola, could be seen posing alongside their dad as he joyously smiled.

"No Kings in America - except mine, who rules the morning with coffee, survives dad duties, and still somehow keeps me smiling (most of the time)," she wrote.

Katia Lindor's Instagram story featuring her husband Francisco and their daughters (Source: Instagram @katia.lindor)

Lindor's caption is in reference to the No Kings protest, where huge crowds participated all across US cities against President Donald Trump and his administration's policies. The event saw nearly seven million people taking to the streets in retaliation.

Katia Lindor is known for her social media activism. With 113k followers, she has been vocal about various political and social issues, ranging from gun violence and immigration rights. After the infamous Charlie Kirk shooting on September 10, the MLB WAG also openly called out the perpetrators behind gun violence in America.

Back in March, she also openly called out billionaire Elon Musk for calling "empathy" the real weakness of the people living in the country. She also fired back at a fan for asking her to stay away from politics. Last year, she implicitly blamed the Trump administration for the current state of high federal taxes in the country.

Katia Lindor shares adorable video of newborn Koa from family outing

Joining the four Lindors on their walk in the park was Kamila and Amapola's baby brother, Koa. The little boy in a stroller was seen holding onto his own diaper as his mother highlighted his usefulness.

"Koa being helpful, holding diapers, even while asleep," Katia wrote.

Katia Lindor's Instagram story featuring her newborn Koa (Source: Instagram @katia.lindor)

Katia and Francisco Lindor have been married since December 2021. They dated for a year after the two met via Instagram. They welcomed Chloe and Amapola into their lives in 2021 and 2024, respectively, before welcoming their first son, Koa, into their lives this year.

