Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Lindor claps back at critic telling her to "stay away from politics"

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia has never taken a sidestep to take on a critic. Katia has always been outspoken when it comes to protecting the rights of immigrants and also makes sure to give her take on political issues occasionally.

It isn't surprising that some don't resonate with her opinion. This is what happened on Sunday when a critic called out Katia to "stay away from politics" after she shared a thought-provoking post on her story.

Lindor’s post included a quote from Elon Musk’s interview with CNN, where he said:

"The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy, the empathy exploit. There it's they're exploiting a bug in Western civilization, which is the empathy response."

Musk suggested that empathy has been "weaponized" and exploited, sparking widespread debate.

Katia went a step further by including a thought-provoking excerpt from GM Gilbert, the chief psychologist who had interviewed Nazis during the Nuremberg trials. Gilbert said that "a lack of empathy," describing it as the core characteristic that connected all the defendants.

Katia Lindor followed that with a powerful quote by philosopher Hannah Arendt, which read:

"The death of human empathy is one of the earliest and most telling signs of a culture about to fall into barbarism."

Lindor’s story was met with mixed reactions, with one fan advising her:

"Stay away from politics! Let’s go Mets!!! Lindor 🔥🔥🔥."

Lindor wasn’t about to let the comment slide. She fired back:

"P.S. Here I am—mothering, cheering on my hubby and the Mets, waddling my way to labor with baby #3—yet, shockingly, I still have the capacity to care about others. Wild, right? Being multidimensional really seems to rattle some folks. Must be exhausting living in a one-track mind!"

Katia's Instagram story

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia finds the real problem of society

Critics have told Katia Lindor that society isn't forgiving to women who speak their minds on such topics. Katia has received several messages, so she made sure to call out those detractors.

"Ah, the irony of these types of messages telling me to "stay away from politics!" The people who have the luxury of ignoring politics are often the first to scold those who can't afford to," Lindor wrote. "As if motherhood, womanhood, and the reality of living in a world shaped by policies and power plays were somehow separate from politics.

"The air we breathe, the rights we have (or fight for), the education our kids receive, the safety of your families all of it is political. But sure, let's pretend that using my voice is the real problem here. It's almost as if the discomfort isn't about the topic, but about who dares to speak on it."

With the post, Katia signaled that she will continue putting her voice out whether someone likes it or not.

