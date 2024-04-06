Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story injured his shoulder after trying to stop Mike Trout's baseline hit in the fourth inning of Friday's game against the LA Angels.

Immediately after the play, Story could be seen in pain as he hit his left arm on the surface hard. He stayed there for two minutes before heading towards the dugout. Pablo Reyes took over his position after his exit.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out the whole play by Trevor Story:

Expand Tweet

Fans watching the game were left feeling bad for the player following the injury. Red Sox fans expressed sympathy on X, formerly Twitter.

"It's Trevor Story: it most certainly will be worse than it looks. This guy has no luck when it comes to injuries," one fan wrote.

"The guy is a warrior and keeps getting injured, feel awful for him," another quipped.

"Feel awful for him. Story has been so unlucky with injuries," another user wrote.

Some also assumed the type of injury Trevor Story might have sustained.

"To me it looks like a dislocated shoulder. Wishing him the best though. Hate to see anyone injured," one fan wrote.

"Assuming that left shoulder is gonna hurt in the morning," another quipped.

"Shoulders out here poppin out," one user added.

Third baseman Rafael Devers could be seen stunned as he had both hands over his head.

Before exiting the game, Story was 0-2.

Red Sox updates about Trevor Story's injury

On the live broadcast, 30 minutes after the injury on the diamond, the Red Sox updated that Trevor Story sustained a left shoulder injury as the team trainer and medics were having a look at it.

The Red Sox are currently leading the game 5-1, as the game is currently in the bottom of the sixth inning. Boston had a four-run second inning, courtesy of a pair of home runs from Tyler O'Neil and Triston Casas.

Kutter Crawford started the game for the Red Sox. He pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts.

This is the first game of a three-game series between the two teams at Angels Stadium.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.