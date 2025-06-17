“No one is indispensable on a team,” David Ortiz blames Rafael Devers' “ego” as Red Sox-Giants trade catalyst

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz believed that the tension brewing between the team and Rafael Devers wouldn’t end well. Devers' trade to the San Francisco Giants stunned the whole MLB world on Sunday.

The move received significant backlash, with several questioning the timing of the news break. The Red Sox made the jaw-dropping announcement after winning their series against the New York Yankees.

“No one is indispensable on a team," said Devers. "The only way to become indispensable is by doing things the right way, all the way around. You need to be available. I think that marked the end of the relationship between the Red Sox and Devers. You have to be smart. A player’s worst enemy is his ego.

Following the move, David Ortiz commented on the separation, noting “ego” as the main drive between them.

“I think it would be easier, if they pay you that kind of money, to go, ‘F— it, let’s do it.’ But players’ egos play a big role sometimes. I’ve seen it with so many players. Sammy Sosa. A-Rod, my friend. Manny Ramirez, you name it. And guess what? At the end of the day … you know you did wrong. Once you mature, you understand.”

Ortiz, who retired with the Red Sox, said that things were sometimes rocky between them, too. Ultimately, it comes down to whether a player manages everything and is mature enough to handle a situation.

Rafael Devers has not yet commented on the move, but Ortiz said that he’d rather “play in Boston than freezing-a** San Francisco for the next 10 years.” He also noted that a player is only in control of their play and not what goes down in the organization.

The organization can either DFA, trade, or just let a player go. Drawing comparisons to himself, Ortiz said that he would play wherever the team wanted him to be, rather than going public and handling it as Devers did.

Red Sox’s manager Alex Cora reveals Rafael Devers' reaction after trade news

Rafael Devers [Source: Imagn]

With Rafael Devers out of Boston, the franchise believes it’s the best time to see how their young players perform and experiment with the lineup. Team manager Alex Cora even revealed that when they broke the news to their former DH, he shook hands with everyone and left.

While it’ll be hard to replace a player like Devers, they are excited to give others quality on-field chances. The MLB world is now waiting for the Red Sox-Giants match this weekend, where they’ll face their once-superstar player on the other side of the field.

