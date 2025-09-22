"No tables, no problem" - Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne eats off the floor in hilarious sneak peek at new apartment

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes' girlfriend has taken a new step in her career as the former LSU gymnast moved into her new apartment earlier this week.

Dunne, a New Jersey native, has moved into her new apartment in Manhattan, New York, per Instagram stories over the weekend. On Sunday, her sister Julz Dunne shared a hilarious sneak peek of their lives at the new apartment.

In the post, the former LSU star and Julz's friend Hayden Sample was sitting on the floor and enjoying a variety of Sushi rolls. Julz captioned the picture in her story:

"No tables, no problem."

(Image source - Olivia Dunne Instagram)

The move comes after Olivia Dunne's retirement from gymnastics in April after a knee injury ended her fifth and final collegiate season with the LSU Tigers prematurely.

Dunne had shared the news of her new apartment via an Instagram story on Saturday. She shared a mirror selfie from the apartment with the bathtub in the background.

"First pic in my new apt," Dunne captioned her post.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne failed to acquire Babe Ruth's apartment earlier this year

Earlier this year, Olivia Dunne has shared a failed attempt to purchase MLB icon Babe Ruth's New York apartment. Her $1.59 million offer to purchase Ruth's three-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom pre-war residence at 345 W. 88th St. was rejected by the historic building's co-op board.

The former LSU star was disappointed after her offer was rejected in July.

“I get a call. The co-op board denied me,” Dunne said. "Pretty much the people in the building voted to not have me live there, which is fine. It got to the point where the realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn’t want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth’s apartment, that would be like, criminal.”

Although she didn't get Ruth's apartment, Dunne is happy with her new apartment in Manhattan.

