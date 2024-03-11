Noah Syndergaard Free Agency: 3 potential landing spots for the former All-Star flamethrower

It was not too long ago that Noah Syndergaard seemed poised to become one of the top pitchers in the MLB. Unfortunately for the man known as Thor, injuries have sapped him from reaching his maximum potential in the MLB. Even though Syndergaard was selected to an All-Star team in 2016, many felt that he could have been selected several times throughout his career.

Now 31 years old, Noah Syndergaard remains an unsigned, unrestricted free agent who is looking to keep his MLB career going. The veteran pitcher is coming off a disappointing season split between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cleveland Guardians.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I really hope a team takes a chance on Noah Syndergaard this year. A Thor bounce back season would be a beautiful sight to see" - @the_nicklabella

Over 88.2 innings last season, Syndergaard posted a dreadful 6.50 ERA with a 2-6 record and 56 strikeouts. Although he has struggled in recent years, teams may be willing to gamble on the veteran, given his success early in his career.

Syndergaard will likely need to settle for a one-year, "prove-it deal." However, there could be a number of suitors that could take a shot on his talent.

A look at 3 potential landing spots for Noah Syndergaard this season

#1 - The Boston Red Sox

It's going to be an interesting season for the Boston Red Sox, with many uncertain of the team's direction. The Red Sox could be a landing spot for the Syndergaard for two reasons. First, he will likely come with a relatively low price tag.

Secondly, the Red Sox might be without Lucas Giolito for the season as he will need to undergo surgery. This could not only open a spot for Noah Syndergaard to try and revitalize his career but also present the Boston Red Sox with a low-risk, high-reward addition.

#2 - The Pittsburgh Pirates

Earlier this offseason, Syndergaard did a throwing session for a number of teams, with the veteran reportedly hitting mid-90s with his fastball. One of the teams that attended the pitching session was the Pittsburgh Pirates, who, according to MLB insider Robert Murray, showed interest in the veteran.

Expand Tweet

"6 Starting Pitchers the Pittsburgh Pirates could sign for DIRT Cheap! Noah Syndergaard, Michael Lorenzen, Mike Clevinger, Johnny Cueto, Julio Urias, Rich Hill" - @PiratesAreBad

Given the fact that the Pirates likely won't be contending this season, he could be a solid veteran signing that the team could flip at the trade deadline or help mentor their younger arms.

#3 - The Oakland Athletics

Similar to the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Oakland Athletics have nothing to lose this season.

If Noah Syndergaard was looking for an opportunity to rebuild his MLB value, the Athletics could be an ideal landing spot. Plus, Oakland could move him for a prospect later in the season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.