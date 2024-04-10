“Nobody is getting rid of their best pitchers” - MLB analyst rules out Trevor Bauer signing for Braves despite Spencer Strider’s injury concern

Trevor Bauer is one of the top pitchers waiting for a chance to return to the majors. Bauer is currently pitching for the Diablos Rojos in Mexico, however, it's the MLB that means the most to the former LA Dodgers pitcher.

Bauer was suspended from the MLB when he was accused of sexual assault, however, the former Cy Young Award Winner was never charged with a crime. Bauer's incredible pitching continues, but no MLB team has shown any interest in signing the talented pitcher.

With several pitchers getting injured and moving out of the league, some believe that Bauer might have a chance to return. Spencer Strider was one of the top pitchers sent to the IL, and Bauer could be a good replacement until his return.

However, MLB analyst David O'Brien stated that the possibility of Bauer returning with the Braves is ruled out. He explained to 92.9 The Game:

"Nobody is getting rid of their best pitchers, and that’s what it would take. You wouldn’t go out and get a pitcher unless he was clearly better than what you’ve got waiting," O'Brien said.

According to O'Brien, Bauer is not the right match for the Braves. He feels that the Braves place vetting players ahead of other teams.

"And don’t even mention Trevor Bauer, The Braves place vetting players ahead of almost any other team I know of, character, clubhouse, all of that No. 1 priority for the Braves," O'Brien continued.

Trevor Bauer's Mexican contract remains flexible for an MLB return

Trevor Bauer always had one thing in mind, playing for the majors. Bauer's contract with the Diablo Rojos is limited to just five games. If the 33-year-old signs with any MLB team, he has a clause to opt out of the contract.

Bauer has been clear about his desire to return to MLB, but his future is uncertain. Signing with a team has never been harder for Bauer, who is ready to play for the league minimum. Trevor Bauer's agent Rachel Lupa has been doing her best to secure a deal for the former star and it will be interesting to see if he can find a team.

