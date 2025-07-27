  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Nobody knew who Mike Trout was" - Sportscaster gives reasons for Angels superstar's lack of mainstream fame despite LeBron James-esque comparison

"Nobody knew who Mike Trout was" - Sportscaster gives reasons for Angels superstar's lack of mainstream fame despite LeBron James-esque comparison

By Safeer M S
Published Jul 27, 2025 17:29 GMT
Sportscaster gives reasons for Mike Trout
Sportscaster gives reasons for Mike Trout's lack of mainstream fame despite LeBron James-esque comparison [Image Source: IMAGN]

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout is arguably the greatest baseball player of his generation. Having won three American League MVP titles, Trout is an 11-time All-Star and has also earned nine Silver Slugger awards.

Ad

However, Trout's accomplishments haven't translated into becoming a sporting figure with mainstream fame. Sportscaster Howard Bryant gave a detailed explanation of why it is so at "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" on Saturday.

"So, I go to Nordstrom to go buy some clothes at spring training up in Fashion Center in Scottsdale," Bryant said. "And who's walking through the mall but Mike Trout? He might as well have been somebody's daddy. Just nobody. Nobody spoke to him. Nobody looked at him.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"And it wasn't like New York, like, 'Oh, there's somebody famous, but we're New Yorkers, so we're just going to act chill, but we see him. We see you.' Nobody knew who he was. Nobody even gave a little side and said, 'Let me go try to get a little side photo to know who he was.'"
Ad

The sportscaster pointed out that this was a time when Trout had won multiple American League MVP titles. This shocked Bryant, particularly as Trout was compared to NBA legend LeBron James.

youtube-cover
Ad

The sportscaster also mentioned that the first time he saw James, the narrative was that he had Earvin "Magic" Johnson's size, Wilt Chamberlain's strength, Isiah Thomas' speed, Larry Bird's court vision and Michael Jordan's aerial game.

"That's what they were saying about Mike Trout," Bryant said. "You know, he's got the speed of [Mickey] Mantle and [Willie] Mays. He's got the power of [Barry] Bonds and [Hank] Aaron and those guys and [Mark] McGwire. You know, he can run the bases, not like Ricky [Henderson], but he's got Ricky-like speed. You know, he's the guy. He's everything."
Ad

Bryant pointed out several reasons for the lack of popularity of Trout and baseball in recent times. The first is the league's decision to be regional rather than national. Moreover, he believes ESPN and the mainstream media deprioritized baseball.

The NFL and the NBA have become more important to them than baseball. Even when MLB is active, NBA drama and NFL news dominate even in the months when they’re not playing.

Ad

Sportscaster says MLB mishandled Mike Trout’s prime years

Mike Trout's accomplishments are undeniably impressive, but team success has eluded him. Trout has spent his entire MLB career with the Angels, for whom he has played just three postseason games.

Sportscaster Howard Bryant is confident that such a scenario wouldn't have happened to an MLB superstar back in the day.

"No disrespect to Mike Trout, because hey man, you have a right to be comfortable," Bryant said. "However, you know, and I know, and the American people know, Bomani Jones, that 30 years ago, the players' association would have told Mike Trout, 'Your a** is going to the Yankees.'"
Ad

The New York Yankees are arguably the most successful MLB team. They have won record 27 World Series titles.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications