“Nobody outside New York likes Juan Soto” - Fans shocked as Shohei Ohtani gets snubbed for NL MVP favorite

Major League Baseball is loaded with superstars and that makes the MVP race exciting in each league. MLB just released the National League MVP favorites and Juan Soto topped the list.

Ad

MLB fans are passionate and they had plenty to say on Friday about Soto topping the list ahead of Shohei Ohtani.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Instead of commenting on Juan Soto's place on the list, one fan simply commented on where he plays.

"Nobody outside New York likes Soto," @asallach said

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others agreed with this take and questioned why it was Juan Soto on top of the list.

"People IN New York don't like Soto it's called being a fan of a team without him," -one fan commented

"No way Soto is winning over Shohei especially if he's pitching this year too," -another fan commented

Other fans wanted to also look at the AL list, which has Bobby Witt Jr. at the top, and some complaints were made.

Ad

"yea these lists can't be real," @PrizePicks commented

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans didn't even give a reason for their displeasure in the rankings, but it was clear that they disagreed with what MLB posted.

"There is no way," one fan commented

"tryna be different for both of em. it’s judge and ohtani," another fan commented

It is still way too early to definitively predict the MVP race in either league, but Soto now has plenty of pressure placed on him.

Ad

Juan Soto reveals shocking details about free agency decision

Juan Soto spent the 2024 season with the New York Yankees before opting to become a free agent. He had plenty of suitors in the offseason, eventually signing a deal with the New York Mets that was worth $765 million.

On content posted on Thursday, Soto revealed to "Abriendo Sports" that the New York Mets did not offer him the most money.

Ad

"Five teams (made the final cut)," Soto said on Thursday, via Abriendo Sports. "Dodgers, Toronto, Boston, Mets and Yankees. (Going to the Mets) was a decision we checked, as the Mets didn't offer the most money. Some teams offered more."

Expand Tweet

Soto would not discuss which teams offered the most money, but it's clear that he is one of the most desired players in baseball. He now has plenty of pressure on him to deliver for the New York Mets, with an eye on the NL MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback