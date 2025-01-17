Nolan Arenado drops 1-word update on offseason training

Veteran St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Arenado has been linked with a potential trade to several teams in the offseason with the Cardinals reportedly looking to offload the third baseman.

While rumors swirl around Arenado's MLB future, the eight-time All-Star is sweating it out in practice ahead of Spring Training. Although it's still not clear where the veteran third baseman will play next season, Arenado updated fans on his offseason training with a one-word message.

Arenado shared a clip from his batting practice where he smoked ball, captioning the story:

"Progress."

Although there is uncertainty around Nolan Arenado's future ahead of the 2025 season, the 33-year-old is gearing up for an improved performance this year after managing just 16 home runs with 73 RBIs, failing to make the All-Star team for the first time since 2014 in a forgettable season for the Cardinals in 2024.

Nolan Arenado has been one of the most consistent third basemen in MLB over the last decade. However, a significant drop in his power production in 2024, coupled with a hefty salary, is seemingly weighing heavy on the Cardinals. Arenado is owed $74 million over the next three years.

The Cardinals reportedly tried to offload the ten-time Gold Glove winner to the Houston Astros last month but Arenado used his no-trade clause to block a potential trade.

After a move to the Astros didn't materialize, reports emerged of Arenado agreeing to waive his no-trade clause in favor of a trade to the Boston Red Sox in early January.

However, Boston's interest in the veteran slugger has seemingly cooled off with the Red Sox trying to sign free agent third baseman Alex Bregman before Spring Training.

But Arenado can still find his way out of St. Louis with Fansided's Thomas Gauvain predicting the New York Mets as a fit for the All-Star slugger. But it will depend on Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. He wrote:

"If the Mets are unable to sign either, Arenado can play third base in Queens, and Mark Vientos can move to first. If the Mets sign either Bregman or Alonso, they're out of the running for Arenado."

According to the latest reports on Thursday, the Mets have moved on from Pete Alonso after tabling a three-year contract worth around $70 million. If Bregman signs with the Red Sox, a New York trade for Arenado could be on the cards.

