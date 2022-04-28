"Nolan Arenado the hottest hitter in the league" "One of the 5 top hitters in all MLB" - Baseball fans swarm St. Louis Cardinals star with compliments on social media

Nolan Arenado of the St.Louis Cardinals is continuing his dominant season today against the New York Mets. The third baseman has been one of the top players in the MLB and is a very early favorite for the National League MVP. This high level of play is garnering respect and attention from all over the internet.

With Arenado's fans spreading love and happiness for his success, fans of his opponents are showing him both respect and fear, which, in many ways, is the ultimate compliment for a professional athlete.

The superstar ignited this recent run of compliments with a third-inning double against the New York Mets, his second hit of the day, en route to being three for three in the batters' box. A highlight clip of the hit was posted to Twitter by Talkin' Baseball, seen below.

"your daily 'Nolan Arenado rakes' tweet" - @ Talkin' Baseball

The tweets came in quick following this big hit from the six-time All-Star.

Nolan Arenado drew plenty of compliments from his supporters

St. Louis Cardinals v Miami Marlins, the star is celebrated after a home run

With a start to the season as hot as this one has been, it is no surprise the the St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman generates plenty of buzz on Twitter. Fans do not hesitate to show their love or their fear of the MVP candidate.

Some fans questioned why he is even given the opportunity to score another hit.

charles r @randsacked86 Why would you not walk Arenado??? 1st base is open. One the the 5 top hitters in all MLB. Why would you not walk Arenado??? 1st base is open. One the the 5 top hitters in all MLB.

"Why would you not walk Arenado??? 1st base is open. One the the 5 top hitters in all MLB." - @ charles r

Others have known that he has been at this level for a long time.

"Nolan arenado has most rbi in mlb since 2015 he does it every year" - @ David the Goliath

This fan is very direct about his feelings for the third baseman.

Sam (9-7) (49-21-11) @sportstalksam4 God I love Nolan Arenado God I love Nolan Arenado

"God I love Nolan Arenado" - @ Sam

This start to the season has certainly not gone unrecognized by fans of the St. Louis Cardinals.

™ @ChubbzBonee Nolan Arenado the hottest hitter in the league rn Nolan Arenado the hottest hitter in the league rn

"Nolan Arenado the hottest hitter in the league rn" - @ ChubbzBonee

This fan states the obvious.

Unkown.exe @BobNuttingSucks @TalkinBaseball_ It's crazy people still don't think Nolan Arenado is one of the best players. @TalkinBaseball_ It's crazy people still don't think Nolan Arenado is one of the best players.

"It's crazy people still don't think Nolan Arenado is one of the best players" - @ BobNuttingSucks

New York Mets fans just hope the player is intentionally walked, fearing what further damage he could do.

"WALK ARENADO NOW!" - @ Terry M

Eric Martinez on Twitter congratulated and contextualized how good the superstar has been.

"Arenado is 3 for 3, 3 RBIs and 1 run scored. Have a day sir. #STLCards" - @ Eric Martinez

The perennial All-Star third baseman for the St. Louis Cardinals is having himself a career day, with three hits in three at bats. A performance like this that dazzles the fans and inflicts fear into the opposition has almost become a regular occurrence for the MVP candidate.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt