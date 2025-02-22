Nolan Arenado poised for blockbuster move to $2.42B AL West giant, per MLB Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals were trying to move on from Nolan Arenado this past winter. They were looking to dish him to the Houston Astros, but he nixed that trade with his no-trade clause.

Arenado was not impressed with the club trading Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs and Bregman's name was still floating as a potential signing. Arenado wanted to be traded to a winner and felt Houston was in the midst of tearing it all down.

However, with Bregman signing with the Red Sox and Houston signing Christian Walker, things have changed. According to multiple sources at MLB.com, the two sides have rekindled their trade efforts.

Arenado would be a clear fit in Houston with their questions at third base. Trading the slugger away would also help the Cardinals clear their salary and continue to focus on their younger players.

Nolan Gorman could handle the shift to third base while Brendan Donovan could handle second base. This would also open up some playing time for Thomas Saggese who the front office is excited about.

Nolan Arenado would be a huge help in Houston

St. Louis Cardinals - Nolan Arenado

The Astros have come into the 2025 season with a ton of questions. With Alex Bregman still on the open market, they were not sure what they were going to do with their infield.

Now, they have a better idea with Bregman signing with the Red Sox. Isaac Paredes is expected to take over at third base. However, if they were to acquire Arenado, they could move Paredes to second base.

This would then open up Jose Altuve to take a greater role in the outfield. Houston has already explored the idea of putting Altuve in left field, as he has taken reps at the position during camp.

