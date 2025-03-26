Nolan Arenado sends strong message as Cardinals push for a resurgent 2025 season after a disappointing year

Nolan Arenado is back for the 2025 MLB season with the St. Louis Cardinals, but that almost wasn't the case. The Houston Astros believed they had a deal in place to acquire the All-Star third baseman, but Arenado ultimately declined the move to the American League.

The Cardinals are not expected to be a playoff contender this season, but Arenado is still going to give everything he has to the Cardinals. He sat down with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to discuss the failed trade and his expectations heading into 2025.

“It was awkward at first,” Arenado said of coming to camp after declining the deal to Houston. “I was also at peace that I can’t control any of these things besides getting myself ready for the season.

Later, Arenado spoke about the upcoming season with the Cardinals, and how he plans to give the team everything that he has.

"That’s what I really wrapped my head around. I’m going to be here. I am happy that I’m here. And I’m going to give it everything," he added.

St. Louis could still be looking to trade Arenado at some point in 2025, but he will be their Opening Day third baseman.

MLB analyst makes bold prediction for Nolan Arenado's 2025 season

Nolan Arenado is still one of the best third basemen in the MLB. Analyst Thomas Gauvain made a bold prediction regarding Arenado on the "Locked on Cardinals" podcast on Mar. 21.

"It's a double dipper for Nolan Arenado," the analyst said (13:01). "The first part is that I think he will be traded by the end of the year, which might not be bold... The other half might be bold, he is entering his age 34 season and I'm predicting him to win MVP votes again. Not to win MVP, probably not finish in the top 5 but maybe number 9 or 10.

"He seems motivated this year. He's had the weight change. He added strength to himself this offseason and he seemed to adjust his preparations. I think his mindset is in the right place too. He's got a chip on his shoulder, trying to prove people wrong."

Arenado will focus on playing well throughout the 2025 season, but he could ultimately end up in a new uniform by the postseason.

