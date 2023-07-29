The St. Louis Cardinals have dropped three of their last four games, which has added fuel to the rumors that Nolan Arenado could be traded.

Arenado is regarded as one of the game's elite infielders. The eight-time All-Star has a lifetime .288 average and led the National League in home runs and RBIs in 2015 and again in 2016.

On the defensive front, the player has 10 Gold Glove Awards and is considered one of the most sound third baseman in the game. Who wouldn't want Nolan Arenado on their team?

Earlier this week, it was suggested that Arenado would be willing to trade his no-trade clause for a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was born and raised in Southern California and grew up a Dodgers fan.

On Friday, Arenado clarified that there have been no discussions with the Cards regarding the clause, per MLB:

"I haven’t talked to anybody really, so I don’t know where those reports came from"

Per a recent article in the Los Angeles Times, it was reported that the Dodgers had "engaged in talks" with the Cardinals about a possible trade.

"'He chose to stay there and not opt out of his contract because he wanted to win' @ChrisGimenez5 has some advice for Nolan Arenado: @Cardinals | #STLCards | #TradeDeadline" MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM

However, the right-handed hitter insists that he is focused on the St. Louis Cardinals as the club look to turn things around:

"I’m going to go out there tomorrow and try to help us win a ballgame...that's what I'm focused on"

The 32-year-old signed a massive eight-year, $260 million contract with the Colorado Rockies back in 2018. He was traded to the Cardinals in 2021 and is still contracted through the 2027 season.

Nolan Arenado has recorded 86 home runs and 285 RBIs over 405 games with the Cardinals

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

Over the last decade, Arenado has established himself as one of the game's premier hitters. He is slashing .288/.345/.534 over his career and has amassed 321 home runs and 1045 over 1484 games.

This season, he has a .849 OPS and has recorded 22 home runs and 77 RBIs.

"Nolan Arenado dinger extends the lead for the Cards!" - Talkin' Baseball

Friday's 3-2 loss to division rivals the Chicago Cubs means the Cardinals have dropped to 46-59 on the season. They trail the first-place Milwaukee Brewers 11.5 games and the chances of a late playoff push seem improbable.

Cardinals executive John Mozeliak made it clear that the team will remain active in the trade market. At the moment, Arenado insists there have been no discussion about a potential trade.