"None of this is acceptable. What an absolute disgrace" "The two months of truly pathetic baseball continues" - New York Yankees fans dejected by loss to Los Angeles Angels

The New York Yankees' road trip woes continued with a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees were looking to bounce back from a loss to the Oakland Athletics but just couldn't get their offense to perform at a high enough level. Shohei Ohtani had a two-run blast that would turn out to be the difference maker in this matchup.

Aaron Judge hit home run number 50 on the season, but since it was a solo homer, it was not enough to close the gap. That home run highlight may provide some comfort to Yankees fans, but they clearly still wanted this win.

With months of playing losing baseball, fans are feeling disheartened and let down.

Tyler Olsson @TylerOlsson @Yankees There are no silver linings in a pennant race. This team has wasted and squandered so many great opportunities. There is win or lose. Against good teams, against bad teams…this team loses. None of this is acceptable. What an absolute disgrace. @Yankees There are no silver linings in a pennant race. This team has wasted and squandered so many great opportunities. There is win or lose. Against good teams, against bad teams…this team loses. None of this is acceptable. What an absolute disgrace.

No New York Yankees fan expected the slump to continue this long, especially given how great the team was to start the season. This loss to the Los Angeles Angels is just one of many that have plagued the team over the past two months.

If the Yankees cannot turn things around soon, they are looking at a very disappointing postseason.

Trent Intorcia @TrentIntorcia @Yankees Embarrassment! Hal & Cash have to go! Yanks keep doing Yanks things. On you Hal & Cash. Prepare for the biggest slide in the history of sports. @Yankees Embarrassment! Hal & Cash have to go! Yanks keep doing Yanks things. On you Hal & Cash. Prepare for the biggest slide in the history of sports.

Even with all the accolades Judge is receiving, it is still tough for Yankees fans to find enjoyment in watching these games.

StantonYankees @ZaddyStanton @Yankees Straight up not having a good time @Yankees Straight up not having a good time

Frankie Montas, the starting pitcher the New York Yankees acquired via trade, had yet another disappointing game with his new team.

GetHiggyWithIt @Kdp2705 @Yankees Montas is cooked absolute bum of a pitcher @Yankees Montas is cooked absolute bum of a pitcher

Consistently winning seems like a distant memory for some fans. While the team is still one of the best in the American League, they don't often look like it. Road games on the other side of the country always bring their own unique set of challenges. If the New York Yankees fail to adjust and win this series against the Los Angeles Angels, the road trip will be a failure.

Jake @jakenyy72 @Yankees Is a win really too much to ask for? @Yankees Is a win really too much to ask for?

It is hard for fans to accept losing to a team that is so far below .500.

As bad as August has been for the Yankees, they still have two games — two more chances — to end the month on a good note.

The Los Angeles Angels held on to their one-run lead over the Yankees, which infuriated fans in New York.

Can the New York Yankees win this series against the Los Angeles Angels?

The Yankees will need to play much better in their next two games than they did Monday if they hope to win the series. If the Yankees offense can step up and elevate their game, they may leave California with a series victory.

