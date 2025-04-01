"Not check us like we are criminals" - Phillies' $7M All-Star sounds off on torpedo bats alleging disparity toward pitchers

The New York Yankees players' custom 'torpedo' bat has been making headlines in the MLB community. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm becomes the latest baseball entity to comment on the use of custom bats.

While the Bronx Bombers' use of a custom bat has divided opinions, the Yankees aren't the only team using torpedo bats. Several other players have used the bat in the past or present.

Veteran Phillies pitcher Matt Strahm sounded off on the league for allowing hitters to use custom bats but not allowing pitchers to use gripping aid, alleging disparity toward hurlers.

"Let them use whatever bat they want. Let’s just allow pitchers to use whatever hitters have in the on deck circle. And not check us like we are criminals every time we walk on or off the field. I’m just a pitcher but I’m assuming better grip helps ya swing harder," Stahm wrote on X.

Strahm, who signed a $7.5 million extension with the Phillies in 2024, is referring to MLB's policy on the use of foreign substances to enhance the grip by pitchers. While the veteran hurler wants a level playing field for pitchers, he is against the use of sticky substance.

"Not sticky cause some of that stuff was a bit much. Just whatever a hitter can use to grip a bat better we can use too," Strahm replied to a fan urging MLB to allow sticky substance.

Mets manager reveals Francisco Lindor used torpedo bats, acknowledging the use of custom bats

Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger, Austin Wells, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are the Yankees players to have used the much-talked-about torpedo bats this season. Incidentally, all of them went deep using the bat in the series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Apart from the Yankees, New York Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor is also using the custom bat. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that Lindor used the bat against the Houston Astros.

“Nothing new for us,” Mendoza said. “This is something that every team, every player continues to look for an edge and find ways to improve within the margins. And this is a perfect example.”

While some have alleged that the bat gives the hitters an advantage over regular bats, Brewers star Christian Yelich didn't feel the same despite his team's crushing defeat against the Yankees, where they conceded a record 15 home runs.

“I think they have a lot of really good players. That’s probably the biggest factor in how that went,” he said.

The use of torpedo bats continues to divide opinions and it wouldn't be unlikely to see more players using the custom bats in the future in hopes of getting the edge over pitchers.

