“Not good enough to win a division” - Yankees skipper Aaron Boone sends ominous wake-up-call message as team struggles for consistency

The New York Yankees were expected to win the AL East division in 2025 at the start of the season. However, they haven't put up a strong showing against the AL Teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.Ahead of the three-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Yankees manager Aaron Boone reflected on the dismal 10-16 record vs. the AL East.&quot;Not good enough to win a division, probably,&quot; Boone said. &quot;So hopefully that changes here in the final couple-plus months. We're in position to do that. That's likely and obviously going to have to improve here in the second half if we're ultimately going to win the division.&quot;I would say our first goal is to get in the playoffs. Then it's to win the division, and then obviously go play for it all. But we know we've got to play better within the division.&quot;How have Aaron Boone's Yankees performed against AL East teams in 2025?The Yankees have struggled immensely against the Red Sox this season. While the Boston-based MLB team is barely above .500, they have a 5-1 record against the Bronx Bombers this season.Even the Blue Jays enjoy an upper hand against the Yankees this season. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero's team has managed a 5-2 record and possesses a strong three-game lead over the Yankees in the divisional standings.The Orioles, who are 44-54, have managed an even 3-3 record against the Yankees in 2025. Meanwhile, the Yankees and the Rays have played six games this season, with the Rays leading 4-3.Overall, the Yankees' combined record against AL East opponents is 10-16. But the good news is that they've been much stronger against non-divisional teams, going 44-28.If the Yankees want to make the postseason as the division leaders, which will give them a wild-card round bye, they need to take down the Blue Jays. The next three games will be important, as they will set the tone for the second half of the season.