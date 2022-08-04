"Not all hero’s wear capes" "This kid needs the key to the city" - MLB Twitter loves Pittsburgh Pirates owner getting trolled by fan in 'Sell the Team' shirt while posing for a picture

MLB fans loved seeing the Pittsburgh Pirates owner getting trolled, on camera, by a young fan. The Pirates have been one of the worst teams in the league over the last six years. If the team was showing improvements, they would likely go easier on Pirates owner Robert Nutting. Since they are not, there has been a resounding call for Nutting to sell the team.

Robert Nutting was likely not expecting these calls to face him so up close and personal. Starting 9 posted a video of the Pirates owner getting trolled on Twitter.

Many were quick to hail this fan as a legend and hero to Pirates fans everywhere.

There are bright spots on the Pittsburgh Pirates roster such as Oneil Cruz, but the fanbase still demands changes.

The MLB is a difficult league to maintain success for long periods of time. It takes a remarkable amount of financial investment which some owners are incapable of.

Fans of the MLB were inspired by this video. Many fans of the worst teams in the league were united in the hope that this could happen to their owners.

No fan could get away with criticizing their team's owner without a Cincinnati Reds fan getting involved.

Chicago White Sox fans are also hoping the owner can get trolled in a similar manner.

The Pittsburgh Pirates owner thought that he was simply posing for a picture with a fan. He had no idea that he would soon be going viral, until he read the shirt.

The hilarious moment that was thankfully captured on camera was the perfect excuse for fans to vent about the struggling Pirates.

Pittsburgh Pirates fans have had enough of being one of the worst teams in the MLB

Oneil Cruz after a home run blast

Subpar years are to be expected with any franchise, but having gone six years without competing for the division crown is far too long. With four straight last-place finishes in the National League Central, the fanbase wants to see success. If that can't come under owner Robert Nutting, then they want to see a new owner take over.

Given that the Pirates are currently last in the division yet again, the calls for change are only getting louder. Fans across the MLB loved seeing this brilliant piece of trolling. However, for Pittsburgh Pirates fans, it rings all too true as they hope that changes will come.

