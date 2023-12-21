"Not Jackie Robinson?" "Stop giving this guy a platform" - Ben Verlander's controversial Shohei Ohtani take leaves MLB fans fuming

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most aggressive teams this offseason, landing both Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow. The team has changed the MLB landscape by handing out the richest contract in MLB history after signing Ohtani to a 10-year, $700,000,000 deal.

The move was groundbreaking not only for the Los Angeles Dodgers but also for the sports world as a whole, given that Ohtani's contract is the most lucrative in North American sports history. Only time will tell how much his deal will affect all contracts moving forward. However, it will certainly change future negotiations for star players.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ohtani's contract will be important for other players in the future. However, according to MLB analyst Ben Verlander, it is the single most important signing in club history. Verlander believes that when Ohtani enters the National Baseball Hall of Fame, he will do so in a Los Angeles uniform.

While Verlander is known to have controversial takes, this one has drawn the ire of MLB fans across social media. Many have seemingly taken offense to his opinion, stating that the analyst must have forgotten about Jackie Robinson.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There is arguably no player more important to the history of baseball than Jackie Robinson, who is highly regarded as the man who helped break the color barrier. This is something that fans have pointed out, saying that while Shohei is obviously an incredible talent, he does not have the importance in the MLB or for the Los Angeles Dodgers that Robinson does.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While many fans have made sure to call out Verlander about ignoring what Jackie Robinson meant to the Los Angeles Dodgers, some have simply asked for him to no longer give his opinions publicly.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It's not just fans who are calling out Ben Verlander for his Shohei Ohtani take

Long-time MLB veteran and former member of the Los Angeles Dodgers Justin Turner has also struck back at Ben Verlander over his controversial take. The two-time All-Star agreed with many fans on social media, saying there would not be Shohei Ohtani without Jackie Robinson.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.