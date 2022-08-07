"Not the Kill Bill siren!" "Just shows hows much other team broadcasters S***" - MLB Twitter left in splits after New York Mets broadcast goes full Quentin Tarantino on Buck Showalter after a near hit-by-pitch 

The New York Mets and "hit-by-pitches" have become a recurring theme this season. They entered Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves, having been hit 70 times this season. This is the most for any team in the MLB.

The Mets nearly added to that tally last night. Luckily, Pete Alonso ducked just in time to dodge a venomous pitch from Braves starter Ian Anderson.

Mets skipper Buck Showalter looked very annoyed following the incident. His reaction, however, made for some comic relief as the cameras zoomed in on his face.

"Pete Alonso nearly got hit in the face so the SNY broadcast put a special effect over an angry Buck Showalter"

"Pete Alonso nearly got hit in the face so the SNY broadcast put a special effect over an angry Buck Showalter" - Jomboy Media

Mets broadcaster SNY added a red filter over Showalter’s face. It was accompanied by the sound of the infamous Ironside Siren from the two “Kill Bill” movies.

In both parts, the siren was played whenever Uma Thurman’s character, “the Bride,” encountered someone who wronged her.

There is no question that those in charge of the Mets broadcast channeled their inner Quentin Tarantino. They played the siren over Showalter’s red-tinted face for almost 10 seconds.

Naturally, MLB Twitter was left in splits following the live special effect, which was unexpected but pleasantly funny.

MLB Twitter was left in splits following the live special effect.

Some fans noted it made the broadcast feel like more of a production than just a baseball game.

Some high praise was directed at the broadcast team. If other channels take inspiration from this, such comic relief could be more of a regular occurrence.

Dick Larkin @dicklarkin1477 @JomboyMedia I need more of this in my sports broadcasts @JomboyMedia I need more of this in my sports broadcasts

However, for Mets fans, this was the only takeaway worth smiling at from last night. The Braves went on to win 9-6.

Poor start proves to be too much to overcome as the New York Mets sink in high-scoring affair

New York Mets v Miami Marlins

Just two innings in, the New York Mets found themselves behind by an astonishing 8-1 margin. Mets starter Taijuan Walker (9-3) managed only three outs in a rare but poor display.

Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer in the first inning and an RBI double in the second to help the Braves open an 8-0 cushion. Rookie center fielder Michael Harris II also went deep and threw out a runner at the plate.

William Contreras added a solo homer in the ninth. The Braves avoided their first three-game losing streak of the year.

The last team to go this deep into a season without a three-game freefall was the 2001 Seattle Mariners.

