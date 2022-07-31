"Not quite the level of pitching talent that is likely to help" "The Dodgers are clearly suffering right now" - Los Angeles Dodgers fans mull trade of 2021 World Series winner Chris Martin

The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired right-handed reliever Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs. The trade will see utility player Zach McKinstry head in the other direction.

Martin is a seven-year veteran who has played for the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves and, most recently, the Cubs. Martin now joins the Dodgers on a one-year deal believed to be worth $2.5 million.

However, the Aug. 2 trade deadline is fast approaching. Martin is not the big name that Dodgers fans are eagerly anticipating.

Thanks to Martin’s way more famous English namesake, the Coldplay puns were in full flow.

Martin might not necessarily be able to fix you, but he can certainly help fix the Dodgers’ issues pertaining to bullpen depth.

The Los Angeles Dodgers need depth more than they need starpower

Twenty-twenty-one was Martin’s most successful year in the major leagues. He helped the Atlanta Braves win their first World Series in 26 years. During that pandemic-shortened campaign, Martin averaged a 1.00 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 18 innings.

The Dodgers have had one of the best bullpens in MLB this term but have suffered due to several injuries to key personnel.

Dustin May and Walker Buehler will only fortify the rotation upon their comeback. Brusdar Graterol is also expected to return soon, which will provide a massive sense of relief.

The likes of Blake Treinen, Danny Duffer, Tommy Kahnle and Victor Gonzales are expected to recover in time for the postseason.

Until then, the Dodgers need bullpen depth, and adding Martin to their ranks serves that purpose. He will help stabilize the middle relief order and help take some pressure off Phil Bickford and Alex Vesia.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are also calling up top prospect James Outman to replace the outgoing McKinstry. The Chicago-bound utility player has struggled this term, managing only .210/.266/.403 with a 79 wRC+.

However, his versatility is an asset, and the Cubs will be looking to make full use of that. McKInstry hasn't had a defining role to play for the Dodgers this term. Since an oblique injury derailed his campaign last April, McKinsey has moved down the pecking order. However, in Chicago, he should be getting more chances regularly.

