“Not a reach by any means” - Ex-manager Joe Maddon claims Shohei Ohtani ‘easily’ could have given Ippei Muzihara financial access

Former manager Joe Maddon is the latest to weigh in on the Shohei Ohtani-Ippei Muzihara controversy.

The interpeter was fired for stealing funds for an illegal gambling habit to the tune of $4.5 million. He believes that it's not outrageous that the slugger would have given his friend access to the account, but he has a question of his own.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Maddon said it was "easily" conveivable that Ohtani would "rely" on Muzihara to handle bills and other things:

"So that, to me, is not a reach by any means. The part I don't quite understand is the fact that, especially when you talk about those numbers, if they are accurate, that the agency would not have known about that."

So while Maddon certainly believes that the Los Angeles Dodgers star could feasibly have given his interpreter and longtime friend access to his accounts for a wide variety of reasons, he's still not certain that someone shouldn't have noticed this long before it broke.

Maddon personally knows both of them. When Ohtani was with the Los Angeles Angels, and his interpreter was with him as well, Maddon was their manager for a while.

Shohei Ohtani denies any knowledge of betting scandal

Shohei Ohtani denied all allegations

For a brief period, many believed that there was a chance that Shohei Ohtani was the one gambling, and that Ippei Muzihara took the fall for him. That's not what Ohtani has said, as he came out in firm defense of himself.

He said via ESPN:

"I never bet on baseball or any other sports or never have asked somebody to do that on my behalf. I have never went through a bookmaker to bet on sports. Up until a couple of days ago, I didn't know that this was happening."

He also accused Muzihara publicly of stealing, saying that he was hurt that someone he considered a friend would steal from him and do so behind his back. Some questions remain, but it seems like the scandal has been resolved, and Ohtani is back to playing baseball.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.