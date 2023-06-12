It has not been an easy season for New York Mets fans. The team's apparent implosion over the course of the past week or so has been too much for some followers of the team to handle.

For fans of the Mets, there was plenty of reason to feel optimistic ahead of the 2023 season. The team was fresh off of their best regular season in over 30 years, and had made big investments in superlative talent, bringing the team's payroll to an MLB-high $359 million.

Despite the hype, the 2023 New York Mets season is quickly tailing towards obscurity. The Mets' June 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates represented the third straight series loss for the team, as well as the eighth loss in the team's last ten. Since June 1, the New York Mets have batted .210, ranking 26th out of 30 MLB teams. All the hurt was evidently too much for one Livestreamer, who took to Twitter to show off his emotional displeasure.

Frank the Tank, a vlogger for Barstool Sports took to Twitter recently. In a teary-eyed diatribe, Frank lambasted the team for putting up such a horrid record of late, saying, "Nothing is being done to improve this team, it's miserable."

Now with a record of 31-35, the Mets find themselves fourth in the NL East, 9.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who continue to lead the division by a significant margin. As time goes on, fans see fewer roads to the postseason for their struggling team.

He's expected to miss 3-4 weeks. @Mets place 1B Pete Alonso (left wrist bone bruise and sprain) on 10-day IL.He's expected to miss 3-4 weeks. .@Mets place 1B Pete Alonso (left wrist bone bruise and sprain) on 10-day IL. He's expected to miss 3-4 weeks. https://t.co/m3FygGBfjq

In addition to the team's struggling record, they were forced to swallow a hard pill last week when it was announced that their first baseman, Pete Alonso, would be heading to the IL. Alonso was struck with a pitch on the hand in a series against the Atlanta Braves this past week. At the time of his designation, Alonso led the NL in home runs.

New York Mets risk becoming a complete laughing stock

Billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen certainly was not expecting such an underwhelming performance after investing so much into the team's success. However, the nature of baseball makes it impossible to predict team's successes, and thinks will need to turn around very soon unless Cohen and company want to find themselves back at the drawing board very soon.

